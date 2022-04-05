Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

  India   Politics  05 Apr 2022  Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting
India, Politics

Unity at all levels: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2022, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2022, 12:55 pm IST

Gandhi hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's divisive agenda has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
 : Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

 

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress parliamentary party meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

