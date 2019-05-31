Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

Manmohan Singh may head panel to assist Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 31, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 2:49 am IST

Each working president would be given charge of some states to work “independently” to revive the party in their states.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Bhopal: In the proposed restructuring of the party in the wake of its debacle in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is mulling to constitute a presidential board, an advisory body that will help AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in reviving the grand old party.

A senior Congress leader in the know of the things disclosed to this newspaper here on Thursday that the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may head the proposed board. Three to four senior Congress leaders may be inducted in the proposed board as its members.

“The proposal to constitute presidential board however is still at drawing-board stage. It is still being discussed on pros and cons of setting up such a body”, the Congress leader said requesting not to be quoted.

“The proposed presidential board will literally function as shadow Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy making body of the party”, he added. According to sources, the Congress was also considering a proposal to appoint two to three working presidents to assist the AICC president in running the party effectively.

Each working president would be given charge of some states to work “independently” to revive the party in their states. “The party is weighing options of implementing one of the two proposals or both of them”, sources said.

A ‘select’ group of Congress leaders have been asked to stay in Delhi by the high command till the proposed restructuring of the party took final shape, sources said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

