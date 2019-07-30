CCD founder V G Siddhartha goes missing from Mangaluru

According to reports, the Cafe Coffee Day owner was last seen near Netravati river in the coastal town.

Bengaluru: The son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, V G Siddhartha who is the founder and owner of Cafe Coffee Day has gone missing from Manguluru since Monday evening.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leader D K Shivakumar and B L Shankar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru early morning Tuesday.

In visuals, a group of policemen are seen on a bridge scanning the river below. Another group of policemen on inflatable boats has joined the search.

The search operation is underway.