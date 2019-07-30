Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST

CCD founder V G Siddhartha goes missing from Mangaluru

Published : Jul 30, 2019
Updated : Jul 30, 2019, 8:59 am IST

According to reports, the Cafe Coffee Day owner was last seen near Netravati river in the coastal town.

 (Photo: Facebook/ Mr. Success)

Bengaluru: The son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, V G Siddhartha who is the founder and owner of Cafe Coffee Day has gone missing from Manguluru since Monday evening.

According to reports, he was last seen near Netravati river in the coastal town.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leader D K Shivakumar and B L Shankar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru early morning Tuesday.

In visuals, a group of policemen are seen on a bridge scanning the river below. Another group of policemen on inflatable boats has joined the search.

The search operation is underway.

