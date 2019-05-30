Air Chief BS Dhanoa to retire tomorrow

The Chiefs of Staff Committee comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior most member is appointed its chairperson.

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Wednesday received the baton of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee from outgoing Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on Friday.

“Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be the Chairman COSC with effect from May 31 consequent to relinquishment of charge by Admiral Sunil Lanba upon superannuation,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will take over as the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi.

He moves on to his new appointment from the Western Naval Command of the Indian navy, where he was the Chief of Staff for the last 17 months.

In another appointment, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will assume the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday.