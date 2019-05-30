Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Air Chief BS Dhanoa to retire tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2019, 7:25 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 7:25 am IST

The Chiefs of Staff Committee comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior most member is appointed its chairperson.

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Wednesday received the baton of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee from outgoing Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on Friday.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior most member is appointed its chairperson.

“Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be the Chairman COSC with effect from May 31 consequent to relinquishment of charge by  Admiral Sunil Lanba upon superannuation,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will take over as the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi.

He moves on to his new appointment from the Western Naval Command of the Indian navy, where he was the Chief of Staff for the last 17 months.

In another appointment, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will assume the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday.

Tags: bs dhanoa, sunil lanba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Outgoing Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman also accompanied Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM pays tribute at National War Memorial aheah of oath ceremony

The latest episode in New Delhi can cast a shadow on the iftar being hosted by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad with the possibility of the Pakistani side retaliating in equal measure.

‘Cops threatened Pak iftar invitees’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Time U-turn, says ‘Modi united India like no PM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Stage set for Modi swearing-in

MOST POPULAR

1

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

2

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

3

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

5

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham