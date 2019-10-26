Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

India, All India

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala granted furlough for 2 weeks

ANI
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 3:19 pm IST

The BJP on Friday had sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning, said DG Tihar Jail.

Chautala has been granted furlough for two weeks.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala had on Friday met his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex.

The BJP on Friday had sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

The deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala.

Shah, without hesitation, accepted the offer made by JJP to give Deputy Chief Minister's post to the party which was a major cause for BJP's poor show in the state Assembly polls.

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago.

They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism.

The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them.

Tags: haryana polls, ajay chautala, dushyant chautala, jjp, inld
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Geetika Sharma, a 23-year-old air hostess for the now-defunct MDLR airlines had committed suicide after Kanda, the then owner had allegedly harassed her with one of his aides. Unable to bear the loss of her daughter, Geetika's mother also committed suicide. (Photo: File)

Where to find justice?: Brother of dead air hostess upset over Kanda's support to BJP

Photo: File

176 newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs facing criminal charges: ADR

Photo: Representational image

Maharashtra: Mild tremors felt in Palghar

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM Modi ensured security

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham