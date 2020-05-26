Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

With rising corona cases, Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15

THE ASIAN AGE | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : May 26, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 10:24 am IST

Centre is learnt to be actively considering the option of further extending it by another two weeks.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country and India having gained the 10th spot among the pandemic hit nations, the Centre is likely to extend the lockdown till June 15.

Highly placed sources said that with Lockdown 4.0 coming to an end on May 31, the Centre is learnt to be actively considering the option of further extending it by another two weeks.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will seek reports from all the states on the various measures taken by them during the Lockdown 4.0 (i.e. the period between May 18 and May 31), and then take a final call on the matter.
Sources indicated that the Prime Minister may not convene a meeting with chief ministers to discuss the extension this time.

Lockdown 4.0 had begun on May 18 and is scheduled to end on May 31, However, with India recording spikes in COVID-19 cases, especially in the past one week, the Centre, despite having partially opened air and rail travel, is not keen to completely remove all restrictions at one go, sources in the know indicated.

From 1,16,744 infected cases on May 21, the number of COVID-19 cases had jumped to 1,38,845 as on May 24 in the country. The death toll in India has also crossed the 4,000 mark with India also gaining the dubious distinction of entering the 10th spot among the top 10 COVID-19 affected nations.

Under such a scenario, the Centre is inclined towards adopting a cautious approach towards handling the situation arising out of the pandemic. The government is closely monitoring the situation after it partially opened the air and rail traffic.

As state governments have been given a free hand in deciding on their protocols regarding putting passengers arriving by air under quarantine or not, how the response to the opening of air and rail travel pans out in the next few days, may also influence the government’s future move regarding the lockdown, sources hinted.

