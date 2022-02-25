Friday, Feb 25, 2022 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Feb 2022  China’s space tech a threat: IAF
India, All India

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2022, 7:35 am IST

In January, China’s Shij-ian-21 satellite physically moved a disabled Chinese satellite, altering its geostationary orbit

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)
 Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

New Delhi: China’s latest demonstration of physically moving its disabled satellite to another orbit poses a new threat in the race to wea-ponise the space domain, Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari said on Thursday.

Moreover, he said no single service — air force, army or navy — can win wars on its own and this holds good even for the future.

 

In January, China’s Shij-ian-21 satellite physically moved a disabled Chinese satellite, altering its geostationary orbit. This capability of physically altering the orbits of a satellite has earlier been demonstrated by the US only.

“China’s latest demonstration of physically moving one of its disabled satellites into the graveyard orbit is bringing in newer threats in the race to weap-onise the space domain, a domain hitherto considered relatively safe,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

“The spectrum that we are looking at stretches from kinetic to non-kinetic, lethal to non-lethal and from small drones to hypersonic ballistic missiles. This vast and ever-changing continuum will pose significant challenges for the armed forces of the future,” he added.

 

He said the IAF’s training philosophy needs to be modern, flexible and adaptive, with a heavy dose of “jointness”.

Tags: china’s space tech
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Russian President, appeals for 'immediate cessation of violence'

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Igor Polikha on Thursday pleaded for direct Indian mediation to solve Ukraine crisis

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv. (Photo: AFP)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy asks citizens to maintain calm, remain safe

Air India and the central government decided to call back the plane to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi. (PTI Image)

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane returns to Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham