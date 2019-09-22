October 21 byelection crucial for Kamal Nath government

“Party may promise the former Union minister Mr Bhuria Rajya Sabha seat to seek his support for Mr Meda’s candidature in the seat,” sources said.

Bhopal: Byelections to Jhabua (ST) Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, to be held on October 21, may prove crucial for the ruling Congress as it may have an impact on the stability of the Kamal Nath government.

The ruling Congress has begun preparations for the byelections three months ago with chief minister Kamal Nath launching various welfare schemes and attending meetings of local party workers and leaders across the Assembly constituency during the period.

“The chief minister has been touring the constituency extensively for the past three months to address problems of local populations and galvanise Congress workers in the area,” Congress spoke-sman Pankaj Chaturvedy told this newspaper on Friday. Mr Nath has announced several welfare programmes to woo tribals in the constituency.

Sources said Congress was mulling to field former MLA Javier Meda to win the seat for the party. However, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria and his son Vikram were also in the race for the ticket for the byelections to the constituency.

“Party may promise the former Union minister Mr Bhuria Rajya Sabha seat to seek his support for Mr Meda’s candidature in the seat,” sources said.