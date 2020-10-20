Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  20 Oct 2020  Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh
India, All India

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 20, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2020, 12:21 pm IST

The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had “strayed across the Line of Actual Control”. The Indian Army said the PLA soldier will be returned to the Chinese Army after the completion of all formalities at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in Ladakh.

The Chinese soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

 

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes, to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” said the Indian Army in a statement. It said a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. 

“As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after the completion of formalities,” the Indian Army statement said.

Both the Indian and Chinese armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including in Demchok sector. The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh has now entered the sixth month, where for the first time in 45 years guns have been used and shots have been fired.

 

China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper said on Monday that the smooth handling of the latest incident involving the Chinese soldier was a “good sign”. It said the incident will not lead to new conflicts in border areas and solving the matter will also signal new progress in the bilateral negotiations.

The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks soon, but a date is yet to be worked out.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s top commanders will discuss the threats emerging from China and Pakistan at the commanders’ conference due to be held next week, from October 26 to 29. The conference will also discuss proposals to cut down expenditure on ceremonies like colour presentations, regimental reunions and raising days, among others.

 

India has asked for complete disengagement from all points in eastern Ladakh, where China has transgressed into Indian territory, including Pangong Tso and Gogra Post-Hot Springs. India has made it clear that since it was China which had first transgressed, it will have to make the first move towards disengagement. India wants restoration of the status quo ante of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese PLA wants India to vacate the strategic heights it has occupied on the Kailash range which overlook the entry points of the Spanggur Gap in the Chushul sector during the pre-emptive action of August 29-31.

Tags: chinese soldier, indian army, ladakh standoff

Latest From India

Durga puja is celebrated with a lot of zeal by Bengalis all over. (Photo: Instagram)

Calcutta High Court declares all West Bengal Durga Puja mandaps 'no entry zones'

Rajpath in Delhi. (PTI File)

Delhi’s iconic buildings to be demolished for Central Vista project

NCP President Sharad Pawar interacts with farmers during a visit to a village to inspect damaged crops, at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (PTI)

Pawar promises Centre’s aid for ‘unprecedented’ crop loss in Maharashtra

Congress leader Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, in Gwalior district. (PTI)

Kamal Nath refers to dalit minister as ‘item’, triggers controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham