‘Clear mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,' says Kovind in joint Parliament address

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 11:30 am IST

Kovind said, 'In this Lok Sabha elections, more than 61 crore citizens cast their vote and set a new record.'

He also congratulated Om Birla on his election as the speaker of the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday began his address of the joint session of both the Houses at the Parliament.

Addressing the Parliament, he said, “In this Lok Sabha elections, more than 61 crore citizens cast their vote and set a new record. The people of India gave a clear mandate. The government is working for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.”

President Kovind said the public has given a clear mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “In the last 5 years, citizens were convinced the government is for them,” he said.

Appreciating the government, Kovind said that it would move ahead to create strong, secure and inclusive India.

President said, “One of the biggest challenges of 21st century is water crisis. Climate change and global warming will lead to worsening of this problem. The new ministry of Jal Shakti is a step in this direction.”

He said that it has been decided to extend the scheme of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to every farmer in the country.

“The scholarship amount for children of martyred soldiers from the National Defence Fund has been hiked. For the first time, children of slain state police personnel have been included in this scheme,” he added.

Kovind said that the work is underway on a large scale to develop the 112 ‘aspiration districts’ of the country.

He also congratulated Om Birla on his election as the speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from Thursday after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

