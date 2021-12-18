Saturday, Dec 18, 2021 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

  India   All India  18 Dec 2021  Omicron cases rise to 113 with 26 new cases
Omicron cases rise to 113 with 26 new cases

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of cases at 40, followed by Delhi with 22 cases

Faced with the threat of a third wave of infections, the Centre has underlined the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. (Representational image: PTI)
NEW DELHI: Omicron cases rose to 113 in 11 states across India on Friday after recording the highest single-day rise of 26 fresh cases of the new variant. The Centre urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, mass gatherings and observe Christmas and the New Year in a low-profile manner.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of cases at 40, followed by Delhi with 22 cases, Rajasthan with 17, eight each in Telangana and Karnataka, seven in Gujarat and five in Kerala.

 

Faced with the threat of a third wave of infections, the Centre has underlined the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including the use of face masks and maintaining social distance. It has warned that 19 districts were already at high risk of a surge in Covid-19 cases. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava said districts with over five per cent test positivity rate should impose restrictive measures until the weekly positive rate falls below 5 per cent for at least two weeks.

