Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 03:18 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha yet to trace over 5,500 children missing since 2010

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 2:19 am IST

District-wise analysis revealed that the spectre of missing children is rampant in as many as 10 districts in the state.

Nearly one-third of missing children were from the age-group of below 10 years.
 Nearly one-third of missing children were from the age-group of below 10 years.

Bhubaneswar: The tracing rate of missing children in Odisha has fallen to meagre 14 per cent in 2018 from over 23 per cent in 2017. The dip in tracing rate looks quite nagging as Odisha is yet to trace a whopping 5,648 children missing since the year 2010.

According to the data available with the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), in 2018 the missing children reports filed stood provisionally at around 905. The data further revealed that the number of missing children recovered stood at mere 130 in 2018.

However, The SCRB data claimed that the recovery rate vis-a-vis the total missing children registered, including backlogs, till date in the state stood at around 44 per cent.

The SCRB data showed that when the total missing children recorded till the end of year 2018 stood at around 10,183, the total children recovered stood at around 4,535.

But a look at the year-wise data revealed that the tracing out rate of missing children was a mere around 23 per cent in 2017. And the same fell to 14 per cent in 2018.

According to SCRB data, nearly 75 per cent of the missing children in the state were girls. It added that around 4,500 missing girl children were yet to be traced out.

An analysis of the data revealed that missing children from age-group 14-17 years were around 60-65 per cent,in which the state police believe were run-away children for varied causes like tiff in family or elopement.

However, whats surprising is that nearly one-third of the missing children were from the age-group of below 10 years. One cannot attribute such high missing rate in the age-group to elopement or tiff in family.

Child right activists suspect it to be the handiwork of child-lifting gang or labour brokers who take such tender age children to supply them as cheap labour force in brick kilns or as domestic workers.

A district-wise analysis revealed that the spectre of missing children is rampant in as many as ten districts in the state. The districts are: Ganjam, Rayagada, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Mayubhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Angul.

Incidentally, the districts like Mayurbhanj and Rayagada in the recent past had seen eruption of street violence over missing children or mob lynching of suspected child-lifters.

Among the neighbourhood (Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand) region, only Jharkhand had recorded a poorer rate of around 12 per cent. In contrast, West Bengal had 88 per cent recovery rate in 2018.

The tracing out rate of Chhattisgarh was at around 87 per cent. It was at around 64 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and at 40 per cent in Bihar in 2018.

Though the SCRB data showed a dip in missing children cases in 2018, a compendium of data available with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) showed that Odisha stood 3rd in missing children numbers in the immediate neighbourhood region, after West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Tags: missing children, state crime records bureau

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi

Congress yet to pick its leader in Lok Sabha

Swami Bairagyanand

Chilli Baba defers ‘samadhi’, blames it on police

Recently, the Bihar Cabinet had approved a proposal to punish those who abandon their parents.

Odisha to help senior citizens ill-treated by their children

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: PTI)

Harsh Vardhan: Will set up research labs to fight encephalitis

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

2

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

3

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

4

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

5

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham