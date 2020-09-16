Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 | Last Update : 10:10 PM IST

Daughters of SC judge, former AG named in ACB case on Amaravati land deal

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 15, 2020, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2020, 8:54 pm IST

Former advocate-general D Srinivas and two daughters of Justice N V Ramana among 13 named in ACB FIR

 The blueprint for the core capital area of Amaravati, capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Andhra Pradesh has booked former advocate-general D Srinivas and 12 others including two daughters of senior Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana for acquiring lands in the Amaravati capital region with “prior classified information” about the location of the capital.

The ACB has registered a First Information Report (FIR) accusing Srinivas of using insider knowledge to obtain pecuniary advantage in the form of highly valuable immovable property for himself and the other accused.

 

The agency levelled allegations of corruption, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against the accused by citing Sections 409 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 13 (2) and 13 (1) (d) (ii) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

While ACB found that the lands were initially bought by the former advocate-general's close relatives from whom he and his wife bought later, inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that Srinivas transferred a substantial amount of meoney from his account to the land owners from whom Justice Ramana’s daughters Sri Tanuja and Sri Bhuvana bought property.

While ACB booked the case on Tuesday, the former AG moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday itself seeking a directive to stop any further investigation into the case. As an alternative, the petitioner proposed that any investigation should be conducted under the direct supervision of the High Court or a retired High Court judge. He also wanted protection from arrest or any other coercive action besides compensation of reasonable amount for intimidating, harassing and threatening him (by the state agencies). The former AG also sought a gag order against the media from publishing any reports relating to the ACB case.

 

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Deccan Chronicle, stated that about 40 acres were purchased by the accused, of which 29 acres were adjacent to the core capital area in Amaravati but within the limits of the Capital Region Development Authority. Land falling in the core area was acquired by the state government under the Land Pooling Scheme.

The ACB alleged that because of prior information about the exact location of the capital, the accused bought land falling outside the core capital area to avoid acquisition by the government and got a higher value for their lands because of the proximity to the core area.

