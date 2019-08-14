Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh to appear before ED today

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 1:15 pm IST

Ghosh had earlier appeared before ED on July 17.

Ghosh was arrested by the state police on November 23, 2013. (Photo: ANI)
 Ghosh was arrested by the state police on November 23, 2013. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for questioning in connection with Saradha chit fund case.

Ghosh had earlier appeared before ED on July 17.

Investigation (CBI) had earlier questioned Ghosh and Rajeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police that probed the multi-crore scam case.

Ghosh was arrested by the state police on November 23, 2013. He sent to CBI custody on September 4, 2014, after the agency took over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court.

In 2016, the Calcutta High Court had granted interim bail to Ghosh against a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Kumar, the former Kolkata Police commissioner, is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

The CBI had earlier said that there was prima facie evidence against Kumar that he "tried to destroy or tamper with evidence and shield high and mighty" in the case.

The probe agency had claimed that Kumar did not disclose any crucial information he was privy to.

An unprecedented chain of events unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home.

The CBI officers were taken into police custody and later released.

Tags: kunal ghosh, rajeev kumar, saradha chit fund case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

‘Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue,’ he further tweeted. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sitaram Yechury's ‘fun and frolic in Corbett’ jibe after PM's appearance on TV show

Mayawati further demanded reconstruction of the temple jointly by both the governments using money from their own coffers. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati condemns demolition of Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple

The barrage is receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project and 70 gates of the barrage have been lifted for six feet height to release 4.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage lifted

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to investigate and an FIR has also been registered. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 3 children die due to electrocution in Prakasam

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

2

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

3

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

4

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

5

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham