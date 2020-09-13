Sunday, Sep 13, 2020 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
  India   All India  13 Sep 2020  Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA
India, All India

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Sep 13, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2020, 2:51 pm IST

Old-timers in Indian Army reveal PLA soldiers are very touchy about yaks

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.
 A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Hyderabad: The Line of Actual Control between India and China is crackling with the movement of modern artillery on both sides but neither side can do without a humble animal, the mule on the Indian side and the yak on the Chinese. It's a dependency that dates back decades, prior to even the 1962 war.

Sources acquainted with developments on the frontier say the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is heavily dependent on yaks. In fact, it has a dedicated yak unit that transports men and material through impenetrable mountain passes.

 

Just like the Indian Army is dependent on mules and ponies, Chinese troops cannot do without yaks and they keep ‘recruit’ the best breeds, which happen to be Tibetan.

It's a multipurpose animal for the PLA.  “PLA soldiers drink yak milk and eat yak butter, both highly nutritious. They are also cures for various ailments. Yak blood is high in protein and raw yak meat is highly nutritious,” a source said.

"Although the PLA soldiers kill and eat yaks, they do so mostly when an animal dies accidentally or is old and of no more use to them, though there have been instances where they have stolen yaks from local people in Tibet. They also use yaks for patrolling. PLA soldiers have survived on the mountains not due to their technological advancements but due to the yaks which even provide warmth to the soldiers who sleep beside them in harsh winter,” the sources said.

 

The PLA consider the yak to be a symbol of good luck, success and strength. According to feng shui, a traditional practice that originated in ancient China, a yak's head and tail symbolise good luck. The head symbolises strength. 

What makes the yak an animal best suited to the mountains is its massive respiratory system. Its blood takes in more oxygen than other bovines enabling it to survive in the rarefied air. Yaks hardly sweat.

Old timers who served in the Indian Army say the PLA is so touchy about yaks that it will not hesitate to go to war over them.

“In fact a missing flock of 59 yaks and about 800 sheep triggered tensions between the two countries in 1965. It led to a border conflict in Sikkim in 1967. There were heated exchanges between soldiers over the yaks and sheep after the PLA accused Indian forces of stealing the animals from Tibetan herdsmen on the Sikkim border," a former army officer who worked on the LAC recalled.

 

Though there have been suspicions that the PLA sends yaks and sheep into Indian territory fitted with spying tools, the Indian Army, wary of the PLA's designs, has not found any concrete evidence of that.

Tags: pla yaks, india-china standoff yaks, india-china yaks

Latest From India

RJD national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Photo: PTI)

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS

Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the India- China border. It has also been decided all security forces will remain at their respective locations all through the winter to deal with any Chinese threat. (AP)

Home ministry set for long winter haul at China border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining of breathing issues on Saturday. (PTI)

Two weeks after being discharged, Amit Shah back in AIIMS with breathing problems

Screengrab from the viral video.

After Kangana Ranaut incident, DGCA bars videos and photos in flights

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham