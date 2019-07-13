PM Modi meets BJP women MPs over breakfast

More than 30 MPs attended the meeting, speaking at length and sharing their views on various issues with the Prime Minister.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP’s women MPs over breakfast at his residence on Friday and asked them to also focus on health, sanitation and eradicating malnutrition.

More than 30 MPs attended the meeting, speaking at length and sharing their views on various issues with the Prime Minister. Mr Modi listened to them patiently and said every woman MP is an institution in herself, disclosed one of the women MPs who attended the interaction. He said being a women, they have excellent soft skills that can help them connect effectively with the public.

It was the fifth meeting of the PM in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians. The party’s MPs have been divided into seven groups and Mr Modi has already met party MPs belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, young MPs and those who were ministers once, sources said.

The meetings have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said. These meetings are in the nature of introductory meetings, party insiders said.