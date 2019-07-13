Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi meets BJP women MPs over breakfast

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 2:01 am IST

More than 30 MPs attended the meeting, speaking at length and sharing their views on various issues with the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP’s women MPs over breakfast at his residence on Friday and asked them to also focus on health, sanitation and eradicating malnutrition.

More than 30 MPs attended the meeting, speaking at length and sharing their views on various issues with the Prime Minister. Mr Modi listened to them patiently and said every woman MP is an institution in herself, disclosed one of the women MPs who attended the interaction. He said being a women, they have excellent soft skills that can help them connect effectively with the public.

It was the fifth meeting of the PM in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians. The party’s MPs have been divided into seven groups and Mr Modi has already met party MPs belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, young MPs and those who were ministers once, sources said.

The meetings have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said. These meetings are in the nature of introductory meetings, party insiders said.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp women mps
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Villagers move to a safer place from a flooded area on a makeshift raft in Nalbari district of Assam on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Assam flood worsens, 3 dead in 2 days

Rajya Sabha MP T. Subbarami Reddy

Congress’ Subbarami Reddy slams Budget for ignoring AP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on mission to hijack Hindutva plan

Dalai Lama

Chinese in plain clothes enter Ladakh’s Demchok

MOST POPULAR

1

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

2

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

3

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

4

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

5

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham