Omar preached radicalism: PSA dossier

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah who was slapped with Jammu and Kashmir’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) earlier during the week has been accused of radicalism and that he “removed his cover and resorted to dirty politics” after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and split the erstwhile state up into two Union territories on August 5 last year.

Mr Abdullah’s PSA dossier justifies his detention under the PSA saying that the government has taken action against him for his adopting “radical methodology” by “instigating general masses against the policies of the Central government.”

Before being booked under the PSA, Mr Abdullah had spent six months in preventive custody under Section 107 of the CrPC. He was among hundreds of politicians and activists who were taken into preventive custody to avert a backlash over its August 5, 2019 contentious moves.

The dossier says that he is being detained on the basis of his popularity among people and his tweets against the revocation of Article 370. “The subject is a popular figure among masses and has tremendous potential for diverting the energy of common people for any cause,” it says adding, “An overview of the activities of the subject suggests that the ideology of the subject is favouring radical thoughts, which he has also turned into action.”

Elaborating on Mr Abdullah’s ‘great influence’ on the people, the dossier refers to his electoral victories and says that he got people to come out and vote for him even at the height of militancy and the separatist movement and amid poll boycott call by militants.

It reads, “The capacity of the subject to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott.”

Referring to his tweets opposing the abrogation of Article 370, the dossier says that he instigated people on micro-blogging site against the unity and integrity of the nation. It further accuses him of using politics as a cover for planning activities against the Union government saying “Despite the fact that the subject has been a mainstream politician, he has been planning his activities against the Union of India in the guise of politics. And while enjoying the support of gullible masses, he has been successful in execution of such activities.”

A separate dossier based on which People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been detained under the PSA mentions her public remarks allegedly made against the Army and her pro-militant tweets and attempts “to collaborate with separatists”. It says that there were “confidential reports” suggesting that she was “collaborating with the separatists”.

It also refers to her calling for “dignity to militants after death” and accusing the Army of “using chemical weapons against them”. The dossier also mentions her tweets opposing the Triple Talaq law passed by the BJP-led government and critical remarks over the lynching of Muslims in the country. The dossier against her also mentions her stiff opposition to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

While calling her “a vocal voice” against the Centre’s move reading down these Constitutional provisions, it says that she had even said that tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg and that it would engulf the hands making such an attempt. It also refers to her speech in which she had cautioned that no one will be left in J&K to unfurl the tricolour if Article 370 goes.

Besides Mr Abdullah and Ms Mufti, the authorities have booked four other senior mainstream leaders under the PSA.