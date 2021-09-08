Modi launches Vidyanjali portal for school volunteers

Modi also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary and Talk-ing Books

Addressing the inaugural conclave of ‘Shiks-hak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expres-sed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready. (PTI)

New Delhi: The teaching-learning pro-cess has to be constantly redefined and redesign-ed to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Mini-ster Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the Prime Minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India’s future.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired) and Talk-ing Books (audio books for the visually impair-ed). He also unveiled the School Quality Assuran-ce and Assessment Fra-mework of CBSE, and Vidyanjali portal for fac-ilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.