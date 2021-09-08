Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Sep 2021  Modi launches Vidyanjali portal for school volunteers
India, All India

Modi launches Vidyanjali portal for school volunteers

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2021, 7:11 am IST

Modi also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary and Talk-ing Books

Addressing the inaugural conclave of ‘Shiks-hak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expres-sed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready. (PTI)
 Addressing the inaugural conclave of ‘Shiks-hak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expres-sed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready. (PTI)

New Delhi: The teaching-learning pro-cess has to be constantly redefined and redesign-ed to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Mini-ster Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the Prime Minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India’s future.

 

Addressing the inaugural conclave of ‘Shiks-hak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expres-sed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired) and Talk-ing Books (audio books for the visually impair-ed). He also unveiled the School Quality Assuran-ce and Assessment Fra-mework of CBSE, and Vidyanjali portal for fac-ilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development. 

Tags: education sector, teaching-learning pro-cess, education sector india, narendra modi, shiks-hak parv, indian sign language dictionary, talk-ing books, school quality assuran-ce, assessment fra-mework
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnal siege as talks fail, farmers dig in

Cairn will drop cases to seize diplomatic apartments in Paris and Air India airplanes in the US in 'a matter of a couple of days' after the refund, he said adding Cairn's shareholders are in agreement with accepting the offer and moving on. (Twitter)

Cairn keen to take refund, drop cases

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM)

Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file photo)

Political parties should set example, avoid gatherings: CM Uddhav Thackeray

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham