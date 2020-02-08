Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

Policewoman shot dead near Rohini East Metro station in Delhi

Police say suspects have been identified and CCTV footage is being examined

The shooting took place outside the Rohini East metro station.
New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near the Rohini East Metro station, officials said.

Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted in the Patparganj Industrial Area police station, the police said.

She was shot in the head at around 9.30 pm on Friday, they said.

"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," additional commissioner of police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said.

Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

