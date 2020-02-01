Corona scare as student in Odisha feels cold & cough

A student of Odisha’s Phulbani district on Friday complained of suffering from cold and cough after returning home from China on January 11.

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Odisha’s Phulbani district on Friday complained of suffering from cold and cough after returning home from China on January 11, sparking Coronavirus scare in the state and keeping the authorities on toes.

Suspecting infection, the medical student who pursues MBBS in China wrote a letter to Kandhamal district Collector and the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to apprise them about his health condition and also went to Phulbani hospital for a health check-up on Friday.

“I came to the hospital for a health check-up as I have been suffering from cold and cough after I returned home recently from China where there is outbreak of coronavirus,” the student said.