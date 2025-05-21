Sonia Dubey Dewan Sets Global Benchmark as India’s First Certified Image Master

In a defining moment for India’s presence in the global professional landscape, Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM), has become the first Indian to be awarded the Certified Image Master (CIM) title by the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) — the world’s most prestigious credential in the field of image consulting.

Image Consulting empowers individuals and brands to manage perception with purpose. It blends strategy with style — aligning appearance, behavior, and communication to match one’s goals, values, and audience. Often used in leadership, branding, and personal development, it’s a tool for creating lasting influence and trust in professional and social spheres.

Conferred by the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI), the CIM title is reserved for professionals who have demonstrated exemplary mastery, leadership, education, ethics, and influence.

This exceptional achievement, awarded at the AICI Global Conference 2025 in Manila Philippians, makes Sonia the first and only Indian to earn the CIM title, placing her among fewer than 21 professionals worldwide to receive this elite designation.

“Becoming an AICI CIM is not just a personal milestone — it’s a collective win for India, for every women, and for every passionate professional working to bring transformation through image,” said Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIM.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Sonia has become a force in Personal Branding, Image Consulting, Executive Coaching, and Behavioral Training. She has delivered programs to 300,000+ participants, and coached over 500 individual clients, including CXOs, celebrities, political leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Her deep knowledge of research & consumer behavior sets her apart as someone who aligns outer image with inner intent and professional goals.

Through her institute, the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM), has been at the forefront of education and certification in the image consulting industry. She has trained more than 400 image consultants and soft skills trainers who now work across corporate, education, wellness, and lifestyle sectors.

Sonia has established a gold standard for image education in India — making professional transformation accessible, credible, and globally aligned.

Beyond her business achievements, Sonia is a committed changemaker. She founded VISHIPSA, an NGO focused on empowering women and children through education and self-reliance. She has also led rural school redevelopment initiatives and served as National President of the Image Consulting Council at WICCI, where she advocates for professional development, ethical practice, and women's leadership.

In becoming India’s first Certified Image Master, Sonia Dubey Dewan has not only reached the pinnacle of her profession — she has raised the bar for what’s possible. Her story is a reminder that with vision, consistency, and purpose, one individual can elevate an entire industry. And her mission is far from over.





