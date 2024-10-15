So Does Your Teen Need a Private College Counsellor?

The American university landscape has become increasingly competitive and complex over recent years. The focus on a holistic evaluation of an application’s profile requires students to demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurriculars, and essay writing for each university. Each year of application, the aspects of the application that carry the most weight for each university are somewhat different. No two top universities give the same weight to any aspect of the application in any given year since they are each seeking a distinctly different student body.

A private university counsellor provides individualised guidance to help students build unique and highly competitive application profiles that meet the requirements of their top-choice universities. When the time comes, they also work intensively to support each student in crafting unique applications to dream schools. They can, therefore, significantly enhance a student’s chances of admission to top US universities. Additionally, a private university counsellor works with a smaller group of students than most school counsellors. Consequently, students receive considerably more focused guidance and one-on-one time.

Caroline Linger, Lead Counsellor and Director at Ivy Central, said, "From as early as the 9th grade, students receive tailored advice on subject selection and areas of academic and extracurricular profile development that can get them into the Top Tier Universities. A great counsellor will guide top-achieving students toward globally renowned competitions, summer programmes, and research opportunities.

Counsellors need to have an in-depth knowledge of each university's academic environment and character and of the admissions process. With years of experience dealing with highly diverse student applications and outcomes, private counsellors are well-equipped to advise students on choices and strategies for navigating the application process and beyond.

Every facet of a well-compiled university application comes together to create a narrative about the candidate. As an objective party, a counsellor is well-equipped to guide students on which aspects of their profile will be considered more valuable within the admissions context. Knowing what to showcase and what not to is key in making a student stand out.

Sometimes, an application essay can make or break a student’s chance of acceptance at their dream university. Grades are a significant determinant of a student’s potential to excel academically at university; however, the university supplemental essays provide a platform for students to express themselves: how they view the world and their place in it? With private counsellors, students receive intensive guidance on crafting compelling essays that best express themselves and tell their unique stories. They help students avoid common pitfalls in applications. Cliched essay topics and activity choices damage students’ chances of getting into their desired universities. A great private counsellor creates a structured timeline and checklist to ensure students are on track with every one of their applications.

College admissions trends underscore the importance of strategic planning. Counsellors play a crucial role in aligning students’ strengths and interests with the right colleges and application rounds, thereby optimising multiple admission probabilities. This gives students more options and the potential to secure admissions to prestigious and competitive programs.

