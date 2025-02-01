Shaping Tomorrow: Empowering Women to Lead and Innovate in Tech by 2027

New Delhi: Women have always been at the heart of transformation, whether nurturing families with empathy or driving societal progress. Their natural leadership abilities, steeped in emotional intelligence and resilience, have fostered environments of growth and success for centuries. As the world transitions into a digital-first era, it’s time to harness this inherent potential and close the glaring inclusion gap in the tech industry. By 2027, the vision for women in technology isn’t just about inclusion—it’s about leadership, innovation, and rewriting the rules of the game.

A Legacy of Leadership Rooted in Indian Culture

In India, the role of women as leaders is deeply embedded in its cultural fabric. Festivals like Dussehra and Diwali celebrate goddesses such as Saraswati (wisdom), Lakshmi (prosperity), and Durga(bravery), emphasizing the pivotal role women play in education, wealth creation, and triumphs. The matriarchal structure seen in many Indian families further highlights women’s capability to lead and nurture success.

It is only logical for this cultural heritage of leadership to extend seamlessly into the corporate world. Yet, despite these traditions, systemic barriers and biases continue to hinder the full participation of women in tech.

The Gender Gap in Technology

Globally, women account for merely 28% of the tech workforce, with even fewer in leadership roles. In India, the picture is slightly better, with women constituting 34% of the IT sector workforce, but this progress often plateaus at mid-management levels. According to NASSCOM, while women are well-represented in entry-level tech roles, the transition to senior positions remains a significant challenge.

The reasons are multifaceted: societal expectations, lack of mentorship, limited access to networks, and unconscious biases all contribute to the glass ceiling that many women encounter.

Breaking the Barriers

To build a future where women can thrive in technology, the industry must address these systemic challenges.

1.Building Inclusive Work Environments

Companies must prioritize creating cultures where women feel valued and heard. Flexible work policies, comprehensive parental leave, and programs to address unconscious bias are vital. A safe workplace is one of the critical steps that positively impact women in the workforce joining the corporate world. It is the Empathetical Hearts that build an inclusive work environment.

2.Enhancing Mentorship and Sponsorship

Women in mid-level roles need mentorship for guidance and sponsorship for advocacy in leadership discussions. As Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Country Head in India at Dexian, puts it, “Empowering women in tech requires more than policy changes; it requires active mentorship and active participation to build a sustainable eco-system to pave the way forward.”

3.Investing in Skills Development

Upskilling and reskilling programs tailored to emerging tech fields like AI, blockchain, and data science can ensure women remain competitive and ready for the future.

4.Celebrating Role Models

Highlighting the journeys of successful women in tech not only inspires others but also challenges societal stereotypes, creating a positive ripple effect.

Promising Trends Shaping the Future

Despite the challenges, several encouraging trends signal a brighter future for women in tech:

• Growth of Women-led Startups: India has seen a 15% increase in women-led startups over the last three years, driven by initiatives like NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

• Rising Investments: Venture capital funding for women-founded startups in India grew by 20% in 2023, reflecting growing confidence in their potential.

• STEM Education Initiatives: Programs like the Digital Saksharta Abhiyan are bridging the gender gap in STEM education, preparing more women for tech roles.

Vision 2027: A Roadmap for Closing the Gap

By 2027, the tech industry must aim to achieve significant milestones to close the inclusion gap and foster gender equality:

1.Achieving Gender Parity in Leadership

Women must play an equal role in leadership, fostering balanced and diverse decision-making for a more equitable and innovative industry.

2.Encouraging Early STEM Engagement

Girls must be encouraged to pursue STEM fields from an early age through school-level initiatives and scholarships.

3.Leveraging Technology to Combat Bias

AI-driven tools can help eliminate biases in hiring and performance evaluations, promoting a merit-based approach.

4.Building a Supportive Ecosystem

Governments, corporates, and non-profits must collaborate to create policies and programs that address challenges unique to women.

The Role of Corporates: Dexian Perspective

Corporates have a pivotal role in shaping the future of women in technology. As Kumar Rajagopalan notes, “Diversity isn’t a checkbox; it’s a driver of innovation and business growth. Empowering women in tech isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s the smart thing to do.”

Dexian, for instance, is at the forefront of promoting gender diversity in tech. Its initiatives focus on upskilling women, mentoring aspiring leaders, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Programs like the Women in Leadership Accelerator and NextGen Tech Training empower women to overcome barriers and excel in their careers.

Conclusion: Towards an Inclusive Future

The future of women in tech hinges on collective action. By addressing leadership challenges, fostering inclusion, and celebrating the unique strengths women bring to the table, the tech industry can unlock its full potential.

Dexian’s commitment to this vision exemplifies how businesses can lead the charge toward equality. As we look toward 2027, the goal is clear: a tech industry where women are not just participants but trailblazers, shaping a world driven by innovation, empathy, and collaboration.





