RRB Group D Apply Online Last Date Extended – Don’t Miss Your Chance!

As the last date to apply online for 32438 Group D (Level 1) was approaching near, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notice regarding the extension of the application process. As per the new schedule, the last date to fill and apply has been revised to March 1, 2025 (11:59 pm) and the fee payment can be done until March 3, 2025. The window for making modifications or corrections in the application form will be opened from March 4 to 13, 2025.

If you have not applied for the vacancies till now, there is no need to worry as the board has given you more time to think about and apply for the vacancies. Further details regarding eligibility and selection process remain the same as mentioned in the official notification.

How to Apply for RRB Group D 2025 Exam?

To begin the application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025, the candidates need to visit the official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ and start the procedure by logging in or registering themself. The fee for RRB Group D Apply Online 2025 is Rs. 250 for SC, EBC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities and Rs. 500 for other categories.

Follow the steps mentioned below to submit your RRB Group D Application Forms online-

1. The link to apply online for RRB Group D (Level 1) vacancies is https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/.

2. Click on “Apply” button appearing on the top right corner and click on “Create and Account” or “Already Have an Account”.

3. Then begin with the registration process by submitting the required details.

4. Complete the application forms and submit the documents as per the permissible size.

5. Pay the required application fee and submit your forms before last date.

The age limit to apply for released vacancies is 18 to 36 years (as on 01.01.2025) and only 10th pass candidates can apply.

The selection will be done through an online test which is expected in July/August 2025 followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.





Disclaimer: No Asian Age journalist was involved in the creation of this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.