Rockwell International School Expands: Grand Opening of the Shamshabad Campus

Rockwell International School, a renowned name in quality education, proudly announces the launch of its new campus in Shamshabad. With a legacy of fostering holistic development, Rockwell has earned the trust of parents through its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and all-round growth. The institution firmly believes that education extends beyond textbooks, shaping students into well-rounded individuals equipped for success in all spheres of life.

At Rockwell, the focus is on nurturing global citizens who embody leadership, self-discipline, and strong ethical values. The school's mission revolves around fostering independent learning, promoting experiential education, and igniting a lifelong passion for knowledge. Rockwell inspires students to dream big, think critically, and aspire for excellence, guiding them on a transformative educational path.

A Unique Approach to Learning

Rockwell International School adopts an interdisciplinary approach to education, blending various subjects within a single lesson to provide students with a broader and more integrated perspective. The curriculum emphasises creativity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills, preparing students to navigate an ever-evolving world with confidence.

To make learning dynamic and engaging, Rockwell employs diverse teaching methodologies, including project-based learning, hands-on experiments, case studies, and field visits. By seamlessly connecting theoretical concepts with real-world applications, students develop a deeper understanding of their subjects in an interactive and enjoyable manner.

Fostering Holistic Development

Recognizing that education goes beyond classroom instruction, Rockwell offers an extensive range of co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Students have the opportunity to explore their interests in sports, performing arts, visual arts, and various creative pursuits. These activities not only enhance their talents but also in-still teamwork, discipline, and a love for lifelong learning.

World-Class Infrastructure and Facilities

The new Shamshabad campus spans an impressive 8.5 acres, designed as a modern learning hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Spacious, well-ventilated classrooms, advanced science and computer labs, and a well-stocked library provide students with a stimulating learning environment. Digital learning tools further enhance interactive and engaging educational experiences.

A strong emphasis on physical education is evident in the school’s 2.6 lakh sq. ft. dedicated to sports and fitness activities. With top-tier sports facilities, students are encouraged to participate in various games that promote teamwork, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle.

Committed to Safety and Security

Rockwell prioritises creating a safe and secure environment for all students. The Shamshabad campus is equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and GPS-enabled school transportation, offering parents peace of mind about their children's well-being.

Admissions Now Open for 2025-26

Rockwell International School, Shamshabad, is now accepting admissions for the 2025-26 academic year for Nursery to Grade 6.

Address: Rockwell International School,15-14, KSR X Road, Near Milestone Kandakatla, Satamrai, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana – 501218

Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/tp3ko3faPRL4Bcnk6

Website: www.rockwellshamshabad.com





Disclaimer: No Asian Age journalist was involved in the creation of this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.