Of Being and Becoming: Keerthi Durugadda’s Journey Through Art and Self-Discovery

What happens when psyche, consciousness, and art come together? When psyche, consciousness, and art converge, it marks a state of profound self-awareness, where the individual achieves a unified understanding of their thoughts, emotions, and experiences. This convergence often leads to a sense of wholeness, clarity, and deep insight into one's being. Keerthi Durugadda embodies this synergy through creations of abstractions that effortlessly merge beauty with practicality. Her artistic temperament is both rich and multifaceted, inviting critical analysis that explores the depth of her visual language and the nuanced themes she engages with.

The process of painting is rooted in the subconscious mind of the artist, where deeply ingrained images from the psyche begin to take form. Through the deliberate use of strokes, textures, design, and tone, these raw elements coalesce into a powerful abstraction. The subject matter of her work is often a fusion of nostalgia and imagination, drawn from a tapestry of personal experiences, emotions, moods, fantasies, and the profound influence of the environment and upbringing."

Painting, for her, has been both a form of expression and a means of catharsis. "Relationships have manifested in me a deep spiritual sense," she says, and it is these connections that inform much of her work. She explores themes of human existence, emotions, and interconnectedness, urging viewers to reflect on their own relationship with the natural world. She delves into the cyclical patterns of thought and the conflicts between personal obsessions and societal behavior.

The artist's creative journey began four years ago when she started experimenting with small watercolor paintings, focusing on nudes and simple forms of expression. Over time, this evolved into abstraction, as she began exploring herself through different mediums. At a particularly challenging point in her life, when therapy and medication couldn’t provide relief, painting became her form of healing. It was through her art that she found an outlet for her emotions, using the process as a tool to shift her perception of life and to foster healing. Painting became a dialogue between herself and the society around her.

One of the striking aspects of Keerthi’s work is her masterful manipulation of space and theme, creating compositions that are both complete and dynamic. Each painting embodies a complexity of visualization and spontaneity, offering a portal to a realm where imagination reigns. Through this, she challenges viewers to confront the mysteries of existence with a fresh perspective. Her exploration of the digital medium demonstrates her skillful approach to organizing elements that create a vibrant interplay of bold colors, strokes, lines, and abstract forms, imbuing her work with movement and a sense of mystery.





