Meghraj Singh Royal on Why Skill Development is Key for India's Youth Success

In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving world, skill development has emerged as a cornerstone of personal and professional success. As industries transform and new technologies reshape the work landscape, the ability to adapt and acquire new skills is more crucial than ever. Skills not only empower individuals to enhance their employability but also foster innovation and creativity, enabling them to navigate challenges with confidence. Whether it’s mastering technical expertise, honing soft skills like communication and teamwork, or embracing lifelong learning, the pursuit of skill development opens doors to endless opportunities.

Let's dive deeper into the critical importance of skill development by exploring the insights of Meghraj Singh Royal, a prominent entrepreneur and the visionary behind the MRS Group.

In a society where knowledge is power, investing in skills is not just an option; it is a necessity for thriving in the modern economy and contributing meaningfully to our communities. India has set an ambitious goal of skilling 500 million individuals by 2022, yet as of 2023, only about 2.3% of the workforce has received formal skills training. This stark contrast highlights the urgent need for effective skill development initiatives.

With over 54% of India's population under the age of 25 and more than 62% falling within the working age group of 15-59 years, the country possesses a unique demographic advantage. Harnessing this potential through targeted skill development efforts is essential not only to bridge the existing skill gap but also to empower the youth to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The Government of India has implemented several key initiatives to enhance skill development across the country, recognizing its vital role in economic growth and employment generation. The flagship program, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), launched in 2015, aims to provide short-term training to millions of youth, with over 10 million individuals trained to date. Additionally, the Skill India Mission seeks to bridge the gap between industry demands and skill requirements, targeting the skilling of 400 million workers by 2022.

Various programs, such as SANKALP and STRIVE, focus on improving the performance of training institutions and enhancing the district-level skilling ecosystem. Moreover, the government encourages corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments in skill development, leading to significant funding for training initiatives. Through these efforts, the government aims to create a skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of the economy, ultimately empowering individuals and fostering inclusive growth.

Meghraj Singh Royal Believes, "The government's initiatives in skill development have laid a strong foundation for progress, but to truly unlock the potential of our youth and meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy, we need a greater push towards innovation, collaboration, and expanded access to training opportunities."

The 21st-Century Skill Development Program, completed in 2022 in collaboration with Workverse (formerly X Billion Skills Lab), aimed to empower graduates from Jaisalmer by providing them with essential workplace skills for the modern economy. This initiative, spearheaded by Meghraj Singh Royal’s led ‘The I Love Foundation’, focused on equipping students with high-quality training and exposure to the competencies needed in today's job market. The program successfully graduated its first batch of 10 students from SBK PG Government College in 2021, followed by a second batch of 12 students from Shri Mishri Lal Sanwal Govt—PG Girls College in 2022.

"By transforming these graduates into a future-ready workforce of adaptable generalists, the program emphasizes the development of key skills such as effective communication, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence," says Meghraj Singh Royal.

"These 'superpowers' enable fresh graduates to navigate various workplace scenarios with confidence and competence. As India is home to one of the youngest populations in the world, with over 54% of its total population under the age of 25 and more than 62% falling within the working age group of 15-59 years, this demographic advantage presents a unique opportunity for the country to harness its 'demographic dividend' and drive economic growth.” He adds

“However, to fully capitalize on this potential, it is imperative that we prioritize skill development initiatives that equip our youth with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. By investing in their skills, we can ensure that this vibrant population becomes a driving force for innovation and prosperity in India."

As technology advances and industries transform, equipping young individuals with relevant skills not only enhances their employability but also fosters innovation and economic growth. By committing to skills development, corporations not only contribute to a more competent workforce but also cultivate a sense of social responsibility that can lead to sustainable success for both the companies and the communities they serve. Together, we can create a future where youth are not just participants in the economy but are also innovators and leaders.