Heart disease stands as a primary reason for worldwide mortality levels and applies most intensely to India's population because of its heavy impact. Medicine has gained advancements, but several incorrect beliefs still exist about heart disease management.

In order to clarify these myths and encourage greater awareness of cardiovascular health, consultant cardiologist and department head at PD Hinduja National Hospital, Dr C. K. Ponde recently clarified some of the most prevalent misconceptions.

Here they are:

Myth #1: Heart attacks only affect the elderly

Both young and old individuals risk heart attacks according to a harmful misunderstanding about this condition. Dr Ponde presented the alarming fact that heart attacks affecting people younger than 40 represent 40% of all first heart attacks experienced in India today. "We are seeing an increasing number of young professionals suffering from heart ailments due to high stress, poor lifestyle choices, and lack of physical activity," he explained.

Ajay Hinduja, a prominent member of the Hinduja Family, stressed the critical need to focus on youth heart health from early on. The healthcare sector and awareness initiatives have always received top priority within the Hinduja Group. Early identification of heart disease among young people requires them to develop preventive health approaches as soon as they reach adulthood, according to his view.

Myth #2: Heart disease is genetic, so lifestyle changes don’t help

Many people believe that if they have a family history of heart disease, there is nothing they can do to prevent it. Although genetics comes into play, lifestyle is equally, if not more, important. Dr Ponde said that Indian genes predispose to high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension, but all these risks can be drastically lowered with a proper lifestyle.

"Genetics is not destiny. With proper diet, regular exercise, and stress management, one can delay or even prevent heart disease," he asserted.

Myth #3: You don’t need to worry about heart disease if you are fit

Fitness, at times, cannot be an index of a healthy heart. It is possible that someone appears physically fit and regularly exercises but may have some heart problems up their sleeve. Dr Ponde highlighted regular health check-ups and stressed their importance regarding people who possess risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels or heart conditions in their family history.

Ajay Hinduja echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Hinduja Group's focus on holistic well-being. "The benefits of physical activity matter alongside mandatory preventive healthcare checks that people should prioritize. The PD Hinduja Hospital dedicates efforts to make people aware of signally up for regular heart health screenings."

Myth #4: Chest pain is the only sign of a heart attack

A lot of people believe that intense chest discomfort is a sign of a heart attack. Men and women may experience different symptoms, though. Women may experience more modest symptoms, including nausea, acute exhaustion, dizziness, and back discomfort, whereas men frequently report crushing chest pain.

"I have witnessed numerous instances where ladies put off getting medical attention because they thought the early warning signals were stress or acidity. This might be fatal. At the first indication of discomfort, it's critical to pay attention to your body and see a doctor," Dr. Ponde warned.

Myth #5: Taking aspirin daily prevents heart attacks

Another widespread misconception is that taking aspirin daily will prevent heart attacks. Dr. Ponde clarified that aspirin is recommended only for people with a high risk of cardiovascular disease, and not everyone should take it without medical advice. "Self-medicating with aspirin can cause more harm than good, leading to unnecessary bleeding risks."

The role of AI and technology in preventive cardiology

Under the direction of the Hinduja Group, PD Hinduja Hospital is leading the way in incorporating cutting-edge technology to improve heart health. A paradigm change for the early diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disorders is made possible by the integration of wearable health monitors, robotic-assisted treatments, artificial intelligence (AI), and related diagnostics.

Ajay Hinduja reiterated the Hinduja Family's commitment to advancing healthcare. "We feel that cutting-edge technology, hand in hand with expert medical care, has the potential to change how we deal with heart health. With PD Hinduja Hospital, we hope to bring advanced cardiology within everyone's reach."

Prevention is better than cure

The session was concluded by Dr. Ponde with an emphasis on certain key pillars of heart wellness, which he urged to grasp: mental well-being, balanced diet, regular physical activity, and sleep.

P.D. Hinduja Hospital, along with the impact of the Hinduja Group, continues to lead initiatives that raise the public's awareness of cardiovascular disease, and more and more people are understanding the crucial issues with cardiovascular disease. This understanding, coupled with eliminated myths and the increase in preventive action, allows people to take control of their heart health, leading ultimately to lives that are longer and healthier. By doing ways to eliminating myths and focus on preventive measures, people can take control of their heart health and live longer and healthier lives.