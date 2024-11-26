From Paris to Hyderabad: PAUL debuts in the heart of Hyderabad!

PAUL, the iconic French culinary brand with over 135 years of heritage, proudly opens its first outlet in Hyderabad at RMZ, Nexity. Known as the City of Pearls, Hyderabad offers a unique blend of rich history, stunning architecture, and a thriving tech industry—a perfect backdrop for PAUL's authentic French experience.

Renowned for its exquisite bakery treats and traditional French cuisine, PAUL has captivated palates worldwide since 1889. With a presence in 53 countries, PAUL's passion for bread-making and culinary excellence transcends borders, making it a global favourite.

With spacious indoor and outdoor seating for 200+ guests, the new Hyderabad location invites patrons to enjoy PAUL's renowned culinary delights in an elegant and welcoming ambiance. Drawing inspiration from French architectural elegance, the interiors exude warmth, enhancing the dining experience. Positioned as one of Hyderabad's premier culinary destinations, this venue seamlessly combines European cuisine, vibrant aesthetics, and captivating interiors, catering to discerning food lovers and social media enthusiasts alike.

Celebrated for its signature coffee, freshly baked breads, and delicate viennoiseries, PAUL brings the heart of French culinary tradition to every dish. Start with a perfectly brewed coffee paired with buttery croissants or flaky pastries, evoking the charm of an authentic French café.

The menu features iconic French dishes like the classic quiche Lorraine, croque-monsieur, savoury crêpes, rich French onion soup, and caramelized canelés, each crafted with PAUL's commitment to quality. These are complemented by handcrafted sourdough Napoletana pizzas, crisp tartines, artisanal pasta, healthy rice bowls, vibrant salads, and comforting soups. Guests can also enjoy gourmet sandwiches, creamy risottos, and a range of refreshing beverages, all prepared with the finest locally and internationally sourced ingredients.

For dessert, indulge in luxurious options such as the Fleur de Lys, Crème Brûlée, beautifully layered tiramisu, vibrant fruit tarts, and decadent éclairs—a sweet finale to a memorable dining experience.

From hearty breakfasts to indulgent dinners, PAUL welcomes guests to enjoy the ultimate dining experience from morning 9 am to midnight, allowing patrons to relish a wide range of exquisite cuisines and indulgent offerings throughout the day.

PAUL is currently present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and now in Hyderabad, Telangana. With plans to expand across the country, PAUL is bringing authentic French cuisine to everyone!

Visit PAUL today for a taste of Paris!





