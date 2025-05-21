edZeb Celebrates Perseverance and Success at its Flagship Event, Ascent 2025

Achieving success through sheer hard work alone goes in vain if it goes unrecognised. The flagship event is named Ascent 2025. The main goal of the event was to facilitate students, including those who have become ACCA affiliates, to complete different levels and even individual subjects. edZeb celebrates the perseverance and success of its students enrolled in their ACCA course. It was in an attempt to inspire, uplift, and give students the confidence they need to keep progressing on their successful journey.

Just to inform our readers, ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is an internationally recognised professional credential. ACCA is the fourth-largest professional accounting body in the world, with a strong global presence and a large number of members.

Exemplary Placements Before Gaining ACCA Qualification

The contemporary world is very competitive, and getting placed is the main objective of enrolling in any course. Their student Kisha Jain got placed at D.E. Shaw at a package of 22.5 LPA. CA Amit Jugia, edZeb’s co-founder, recognised her achievement in motivating others. He said that she has been studying and managing ACCA along with her graduation. Balancing both is tough, but she still managed to get placed even before attempting all 13 ACCA exams.

Another exemplary recognitions were Sneha Gupta and Tanya Goel. Both of them were placed just after passing the 2 ACCA exams. This is going to be interesting if I mention here that they both are CA dropouts. They joined the ACCA coaching offered by edZeb just 3 days before their CA inter exam. Their journey serves as a powerful example for those who aspire to start earning early and build a successful finance career.

Other students who got placed are Meet Chawla, Aastha Sharma, Anubha Duber, Harsh Maheshwari, and Kshitij Chugh.

edZeb’s Student-First Philosophy

The guest speaker, Mr Amitabh Sinha, Director of Saksham Ventures and Chief Mentor of edZeb. He focused on the transparency, conviction and honesty of edZeb in helping students make the right decisions. He also appreciated Amit Jugia how he asks students to visit them a year later. Irrespective of convincing them to enroll and make money. Mr Sinha said that Amit is just too honest with the careers of the aspirants.

ACCA Career Insights by Rohan Rajvanshi

Later that day, the Ascent 2025 flagship event recognises the efforts of many of their students. Then Rohan Rajvanshi, Education Partners Relationship Lead - NEWC, India- ACCA, was called on stage. edZeb is the approved learning partner of the ACCA organisation. On enlightening the attendees on the role the ACCA course in India plays in Career Building in the accountancy and finance industry. Rohan focused on the scarcity of professional accountants, that too ethical ones, is being faced not only in India but also globally.

He, moreover, also differentiated between the accountants who used to make manual entries and what qualities do we actually need in modern-day accountants. Nowadays, you must be a strategic thinker who knows how to interpret information to make smart decisions. Your capability should be more than what AI can do. Therefore, from his explanation, it could be concluded that ACCA professionals have a wide scope all over the globe, so you can work in your native country as well as move abroad, in case.

edZeb’s Persevering Achievers

There were students, like Lakshita cleared her knowledge level and others like Kushagra, Khushi, Vanshita, Harinder and others who passed Knowledge Level papers. A special appearance was of Divya. She shared that she was not one of the bright students and did not crack her exams in one go. Left shattered, the mentors at edZeb lifted her moral, and now she is a step forward towards her journey.

Students like Prashansa, Prathna, Pratika Dhoot, Aarav Dudeja, Vaibhav Badola

Devansh Sehgal, Jagrit Gomber and others who cleared their Skills Level exams. Followed by Deepak Saini, Aneesh (Christ Univ), Saumya (Christ Univ), Ayush Khandelwal, Keshav Singhal, Kevin (Christ Univ), Vidhi, and many more cleared the Professional Level.

Bridging the Theoretical Knowledge with Professional Skills

After such an eye-opening session, the atmosphere was charged with renewed motivation. Next to come on stage was Dr. Amit Malhotra and Dr. RK Mishra, the associate professor, School of Commerce, Finance and Accountancy, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Delhi NCR Campus. They collectively focused on how professional education and industry-relevant skills will help you gain an edge over your peers.

CA Akhil Iyer taught commerce students to be ready for their career with professional skills earned through the ACCA curriculum. His experience at Google, Amex, British Council, GE & EY helped students gain insights into the industry. CA Akhil Sir, co-founder of edZeb, is an esteemed Head Faculty. Along with his passion towards imparting education, CA Akhil is an author of the bestseller Up The Ladder.

Facilitating the guests and recognising the hard work and dedication put in by the students is at the centre of the edZeb’s culture. As such, gestures go a long way in building confidence and reinforcing the value of consistent effort. It is not easy to gain the ACCA qualification, and this journey can be too lonely. So, the support and backup you will need are appropriately provided by the mentors at edZeb.

