Deekshanta Samarambha 2025 - First Convocation ceremony of Chanakya University

Bangalore: Chanakya University celebrated a momentous milestone today with its first convocation ceremony, Deekshanta Samarambha 2025, held at the University's global campus, in Bangalore. The grand event witnessed an august gathering of luminaries from various fields, faculty, students, and proud parents. Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice Chancellor welcomed the gathering.

His Excellency Governor of Karnataka and Visitor to Chanakya University Sri Thaawarchand Gehlot in his message “l am delighted to know that Chanakya University is celebrating its first convocation ‘Deekshanta Samarambha 25’. I am glad that Chanakya University is built on the idealistic principles of collective philanthropy for social aspiration representing the true idea of India and that it has been nurtured with qualities rooted in Indian traditions and universal values. I send my best wishes and warm greetings to the Management, members, and Students and I wish greater glory to Chanakya University”.

In his message, Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Pro-Visitor and Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Govt. of Karnataka, lauded the University's commitment to fostering excellence in education and its efforts to empower students to become global leaders. He emphasized the role of higher education in driving societal transformation and congratulated the graduating students on their remarkable achievements. “Deekshanta Samarambha 2025 is a significant moment not only for Chanakya University but also for the higher education landscape in Karnataka. It symbolizes the culmination of rigorous academic pursuit and the beginning of a journey to contribute meaningfully to society,”.

The event's highlight was the Convocation address delivered by Sri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Laureate and renowned child rights activist. In his inspiring Convocation address speech, Sri Satyarthi urged, "As you embark on this new journey, I urge you to remember that compassion is the foundation upon which we build a just and equitable society. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the rights of every child are protected and nurtured."

“Dream of a world where every child can grow up with dignity and freedom. Discover your own unique strengths and passions and use them to make a positive impact. Do realize your dream and execute in your life and do not be afraid to challenge the status quo and push for change”.

“But remember, with every right comes a responsibility. The responsibility is to act, speak out, and stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. As you go forth, I charge you to be the champions of child rights, to be the guardians of compassion, and to be the leaders of a brighter, more just future”.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon the first graduating batch of students across various disciplines. Outstanding achievers were honored for their exemplary performance.

Chanakya University, established to redefine higher education through innovation and inclusivity, takes immense pride in its first convocation. The university remains committed to empowering young minds and contributing to nation-building through academic excellence and research.

Prof. M. K. Sridhar, Chancellor of Chanakya University, presided over, Sri M. P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor; Sri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures

Co-founder Infosys, Prof. B. Mahadevan, Professor

IIM -B, Bangalore; Prof. L. Gomathi Devi, Vice – Chancellor, Maharani Cluster University; Justice A. V. Chandrashekhar, Former Judge High Court of Karnataka; Dr. Sushant T Joshi, Registrar; Dr. Sandeep Nair, Registrar (Evaluation), Sri Nagaraj Reddy, Chief Operating Officer; Members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, Academic Council, Deans of various Schools, Faculty, and Staff graced the occasion during the Convocation ceremony.