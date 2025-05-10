Celebrate Mother’s Day with Crafto’s Collection of Heartfelt Quotes & Shayari

This Mother's Day, Crafto is thrilled to launch its newest addition - a touching collection of Mother's Day Shayari and status quotes that is now featured on the Crafto website. As part of our growing content library, this collection is specially crafted to provide you with the words you need to express your love, gratitude, and reverence for the most selfless figure in your life for Mother's Day - your mom.

Mothers are the heart and soul of every family. Mother's Day provides us with the opportunity to show just how much we appreciate having our mothers in our lives. Even if you cannot sit next to your mother on Mother's Day, a short, powerful statement can bridge the distance - and what better way than with poetic words and heartfelt imagery? The new collection represents a wide selection of Mothers Day Status from Crafto - ideal for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and all other social media formats.

From heartfelt Hindi Shayari expressing value and love for mothers, to beautiful image quotes that are easy to download and share, this is a collection that has been made from the heart for all mothers who tirelessly sacrifice and love immensely. Each line and every image is meant to fill the heart emotionally.