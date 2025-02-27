Beyond Academics: Prakash Hinduja’s Focus on Mental Well-being in Education

Education is perceived as a way of providing students with school learning and technical skills, but learning is much more than books and exams. In today's fast-changing global environment, mental well-being has become a very important part of education, developing students into confident and resilient individuals.

Prakash Hinduja (79), Chairman of Hinduja Group, Europe, and Managing Trustee of Hinduja Foundation, strongly advocates integrating mental well-being and emotional health into educational systems. He promotes overall development by ensuring that students are given both scholastic assistance and the psychological tools to navigate life's challenges.

Recognizing the Need for Mental Well-being in Education

For many years, mental health in education has been a neglected topic, particularly in disadvantaged areas where academic success and literacy have been the main priorities. While fundamental education is important, Prakash Hinduja understands that it must coexist with psychological health and emotional resilience.

The Hinduja Family-led Hinduja Foundation has championed initiatives aimed at fostering a positive learning environment for students in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district. Through the Holistic Community Development Programme (HCDP), a collaborative effort with Standard Chartered Bank and Learning Links Foundation, the Foundation has introduced wellness classes designed to build students' self-confidence, manage stress, and promote a healthy mindset.

A Holistic Approach to Student Development

Hinduja Family envisions a more inclusive and all-encompassing educational style that goes beyond conventional classroom instruction. 2,845 kids in grades 1 through 8 now have access to developmental-appropriate mental health support thanks to the wellness sessions incorporated within the HCDP.

The classes are set up to empower pupils to get more enduring inner strength because this will be achieved through the use of techniques to combat anxiety, stress, and schoolwork pressure. They also concentrate on developing self-esteem and free self-expression by making students feel comfortable with themselves and with others. The sessions also promote social skills development through teamwork, empathy, and healthy interpersonal relationships. For added encouragement of general well-being, mindfulness and relaxation practices including breathing techniques, meditation, and stress control methodologies are added.

By focusing on these areas, the curriculum guarantees that students not only achieve academic success but also grow in self-awareness and emotional intelligence, which are essential for both personal and professional success.

Bridging Socioeconomic Barriers to Mental Well-being

One of the biggest hurdles in tackling mental health in education is the stigma and ignorance around the topic. In most of India, mental health is still a taboo subject, and students silently struggle. Through the Hinduja Foundation, Hinduja Family supports programs that aim to shatter these silos by integrating mental well-being as an integral component of the curriculum so that emotional health discussions are normalized early on.

The program also provides training to teachers, enabling them to identify early signs of distress in students and provide the necessary support. Teachers play a crucial role in shaping students' mental health and equipping them with the right knowledge and tools ensures a supportive learning environment for all.

Parental and Community Involvement

Realizing that mental well-being is not confined to the school environment, Prakash Hinduja has stressed the importance of community and parental involvement in creating a supportive environment for children. The Hinduja Foundation has launched awareness programs to educate parents about the significance of emotional support, positive reinforcement, and open communication with their children.

Workshops and counselling sessions have been arranged to educate families about the psychological issues that can be faced by students and how they can be overcome. Through the inclusion of parents and caregivers, the program makes the overall impact stronger so that students get constant support at school as well as at home.

Impact and Future Vision

The effects of program's mental health programs have been immense. Those schools that implemented these programs report considerable improvement in student engagement, fewer absences, and improved overall academic performance. Students who had been earlier beset by self-doubt and anxiety now show more confidence, interest, and a more proactive learning style.

Looking ahead, the Hinduja Family envisions expanding these initiatives to more schools across India, ensuring that mental well-being becomes an integral part of the national education system. His commitment to holistic education aligns with global efforts to redefine learning, emphasizing that true education is not just about grades but about nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for life’s challenges.

Prakash Hinduja’s approach to education reform goes beyond academics. He recognizes that a child’s mental well-being is just as important as their intellectual growth. By incorporating wellness programs into school curricula, de-stigmatizing mental health, and engaging teachers and parents, he is spearheading a revolutionary model of education in India.

Prakash Hinduja's vision is clear: a world where each child is not only well-versed but also emotionally resilient enough to prosper in a constantly shifting world. The Hinduja Foundation is also paving the way to an education system that values not only learning but well-being, opening up a new template for comprehensive student development.

