Abhasa Empowers Women Overcoming Alcohol and Drug Abuse

At Abhasa, women receive more than mere treatment for recovery. Abhasa is a one-of-its-kind rehab center, where individuals experience the restoration of hope, dignity, and the courage to begin anew. Abhasa has earned its reputation as one of the best women’s rehabs in India by offering a compassionate environment specially designed for women undergoing the arduous task of drug and alcohol recovery.

Understanding that addiction affects women in a unique way, Abhasa’s Women's Addiction Recovery Center offers gentle, fully blended emotional and physical healing tailored to each woman's needs. Every woman’s life history is different, and so is Abhasa’s approach towards chiseling unique models to integrate diverse forms of counseling, emotional support, and holistic wellness for comfortable recovery.

The main motto is that women dealing with substance abuse concerns feel understood and accepted. For this reason, their privacy is kept high yet nestled within nature and serenity. The center is set within wonderful scenery, far from the hustle and bustle. The vision is to provide women with a respectful environment and the privacy needed for healing safely.

As Mrs. Gayathri Arvind, Founder & Managing Director of Abhasa, puts it: “Every woman while embarking upon her healing journey must be embraced with an atmosphere overflowing with empathy and kindness. At Abhasa, we strive to help women reclaim their battered self-esteem and resilience so they are able to fully reclaim their lives.”

Women who have completed rehabilitation using Abhasa’s tailored techniques have achieved lasting sobriety, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose in their lives.

To experience the warm, compassionate care that Abhasa is renowned for, visit Abhasa. For any queries, feel free to reach out to our team directly. We guarantee you will be met with unwavering support as you embark on your healing journey



