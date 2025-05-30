Aadhaar Card: Enrollment, Download, and Key Details

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a 12-digit unique identification number that serves as proof of identity and address for residents of India. This article provides a detailed guide on the Aadhaar enrollment process, how to download the e-Aadhaar card, and other essential information.

What is an Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit random number assigned to every resident of India, including newborns, senior citizens, and non-resident Indians (NRIs) with a valid Indian address. It captures mandatory demographic details (name, date of birth, gender, address) and biometric data (photograph, ten fingerprints, both irises). Optional details like mobile number and email are also collected, with email being mandatory for NRIs and resident foreign nationals. The e-Aadhaar, a digital version of the card, is equally valid as the physical copy.

Aadhaar Enrollment Process

Enrolling for an Aadhaar card is a straightforward, free process that requires physical presence at an authorized Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Locate an Enrollment Centre: Visit the UIDAI website (www.uidai.gov.in) or the Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal to find the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) or enrollment centre. Centers are available at banks, post offices, BSNL offices, and government offices. Book an Appointment (Optional): You can book an online appointment via the UIDAI website by providing your name, email, mobile number, and preferred date and time. Fill the Enrollment Form: Download the Aadhaar enrollment form from the UIDAI website under “My Aadhaar” > “Enrolment and Update Forms.” Choose the appropriate form based on your residency status and age (e.g., resident Indian, NRI, child below 5). Fill in details like name, date of birth, gender, address, and optional fields like mobile number. Submit Documents: Provide valid proof of identity (PoI), proof of address (PoA), proof of date of birth (DoB), and, if applicable, proof of relationship (PoR) for head-of-family-based enrollment. Acceptable documents include:

PoI : Passport, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, or gazetted officer certificate.

: Passport, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, or gazetted officer certificate. PoA : Utility bills (last three months), ration card, or village panchayat certificate.

: Utility bills (last three months), ration card, or village panchayat certificate. DoB: Birth certificate, passport, or SSLC certificate.

For NRIs or foreign nationals, a valid passport, Indian visa, OCI card, or Nepalese/Bhutanese citizenship certificate is required.

Biometric and Demographic Data Capture: The enrollment operator will capture your photograph, fingerprints, and iris scans. For individuals with missing fingers or poor-quality fingerprints (e.g., beedi workers), an exception process with supervisor authentication is followed, using photographs to mark uniqueness.

Receive Acknowledgment Slip: After enrollment, you’ll receive an acknowledgment slip with a 28-digit Enrollment ID (EID), comprising a 14-digit enrollment number and a 14-digit date-time stamp. This EID is used to track your application status.

Note: Enrollment is free, but updates (demographic: Rs. 50, biometric: Rs. 100) incur charges. Complaints about overcharging can be filed via the UIDAI website.

Special Provisions for Enrollment

Children : Baal Aadhaar is issued for children below 5 years without biometric data. Biometric updates are mandatory at ages 5 and 15.

: Baal Aadhaar is issued for children below 5 years without biometric data. Biometric updates are mandatory at ages 5 and 15. Differently-Abled Individuals : UIDAI ensures accessibility through Regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, allowing biometric exceptions with supervisor authentication.

: UIDAI ensures accessibility through Regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, allowing biometric exceptions with supervisor authentication. NRIs and Foreign Nationals: Aadhaar for NRIs and resident foreign nationals is valid until the expiry of their visa or passport.

Checking Aadhaar Status

After enrollment, it typically takes 30 days to generate an Aadhaar number. To check the status:

Visit the UIDAI website. Click “Check Aadhaar Status” under “My Aadhaar.” Enter your EID and captcha code. If approved, you’ll receive your Aadhaar number via SMS or can download the e-Aadhaar.

Downloading the Aadhaar Card

The e-Aadhaar is a password-protected PDF that can be downloaded via multiple platforms. A registered mobile number is mandatory for OTP verification. Here are the methods:

1. UIDAI Website

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Click “Download Aadhaar.”

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), or 28-digit EID.

Enter the captcha and click “Send OTP.”

Input the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Choose “Regular Aadhaar” (full number visible) or “Masked Aadhaar” (first eight digits hidden).

Click “Verify and Download” to download the PDF.

Download the mAadhaar app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sign up using your registered mobile number and OTP.

Navigate to “Download Aadhaar” under “Get Aadhaar.”

Select “Regular” or “Masked Aadhaar” and enter your Aadhaar number, VID, or EID.

Enter the captcha, request OTP, and verify.

The e-Aadhaar PDF will download to your device.

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using your mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username and OTP.

Navigate to the “Aadhaar” section and select “Download Aadhaar.”

The e-Aadhaar will be accessible if your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

Register and log in to the UMANG app.

Select “Documents” > “Aadhaar Card” > “Login to DigiLocker.”

Sign in to DigiLocker and view/download your Aadhaar.

2. mAadhaar App

3. DigiLocker

4. UMANG App

5. Using Name and Date of Birth

If you’ve lost your Aadhaar number or EID:

Visit the UIDAI website and select “Retrieve EID/Aadhaar Number.”

Enter your full name, registered mobile number or email, and captcha.

Request an OTP, verify it, and receive your Aadhaar number or EID via SMS.

Use the retrieved details to download the e-Aadhaar as described above.

Password for e-Aadhaar

The e-Aadhaar PDF is protected by an 8-character password: the first four letters of your name (in uppercase, as per Aadhaar records) followed by your birth year (YYYY). For example, if your name is Priya and you were born in 1990, the password is “PRIY1990.”

If Mobile Number is Not Registered

If your mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar:

Visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre or ASK with your Aadhaar number.

Undergo biometric authentication (fingerprints/iris).

Download a colored printout for Rs. 30 or order a PVC Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website.

Ordering a PVC Aadhaar Card

You can order a physical Aadhaar PVC card via the UIDAI website:

Enter your Aadhaar number, VID, or EID.

Request an OTP to your registered or alternate mobile number.

Pay a nominal fee (approximately Rs. 50).

The card will be delivered to the address listed on your Aadhaar.

Updating Aadhaar Details

Aadhaar updates can be done online (address only) or at enrollment centers (demographic/biometric details). Free updates are available until June 14, 2025, via the myAadhaar portal. Otherwise, fees apply (Rs. 50 for demographic, Rs. 100 for biometric).

Online : Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, upload PoA documents, and verify via OTP.

: Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, upload PoA documents, and verify via OTP. Enrollment Centre : Submit documents and biometrics for changes to name, date of birth, or biometrics.

: Submit documents and biometrics for changes to name, date of birth, or biometrics. Validity : e-Aadhaar is as valid as the physical card. Aadhaar has lifetime validity for Indian residents but is linked to visa/passport validity for NRIs.

: e-Aadhaar is as valid as the physical card. Aadhaar has lifetime validity for Indian residents but is linked to visa/passport validity for NRIs. Security : Never share OTPs or e-Aadhaar passwords with unauthorized entities. Use a secure internet connection.

: Never share OTPs or e-Aadhaar passwords with unauthorized entities. Use a secure internet connection. Lost Aadhaar : Retrieve your Aadhaar number or EID using name and registered mobile/email or visit an ASK for a printout.

: Retrieve your Aadhaar number or EID using name and registered mobile/email or visit an ASK for a printout. Complaints: Report issues like overcharging or poor fingerprint capture via the UIDAI website.

Key Points to Remember

Conclusion

The Aadhaar card is a cornerstone of India’s digital infrastructure, enabling access to government services, banking, and more. Enrolling is simple and free, with inclusive provisions for all residents. Downloading the e-Aadhaar is convenient through the UIDAI website, mAadhaar app, DigiLocker, or UMANG app, provided your mobile number is registered. Keep your Aadhaar details updated and secure to fully leverage its benefits.