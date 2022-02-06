Lata Mangeshkar synonymous with melody

Lata Mangeshkar and Shanker Jaikishan made a legendary combination

It is difficult to make a choice of the very best of a singer. The challenges include the mood, the film maker, the picturisation, the star who carried it on screen, the music director the lyricist, the listener’s mood…The endless permutations and combinations make it even more challenging. In the context of Lata Mangeshkar, the task is even sharper given the unparalleled repertoire and the vault from which the precious treasures are required to be picked out.

I have always believed that the best way you introduce an artist to a concert is to make the details short and let the music take over and get the listener to familiarise with the artist. So, should it be with homage. Not all the awards and milestones make for homage as a recall of some of the best singing moments of the artist. With Lata I decided to make two lists: her all-time best (as perceived by me) and her brilliant ones that missed the very popular chart.

Her chartbuster master pieces

She announced her arrival with that haunting melody for Khemchand Prakash when great musicians still went to Noor Jahan and Suraiya. She was just finding her feet and testing the waters. Remember she was not the giant she is now. Picturised on the most beautiful of them all and in an elusive introduction Lata almost informs the listeners of this genre that she will keep coming back to haunt them eternally: Mahal: Ayega Ayega Ayega Aane Wala Ayega.

In a film that boasted of the famous competition between Tansen and Baiju and the amazing number with the Ustads Amir Khan and DV Palsukar, a combo of Lata with Shamshad Begum, in a film that won the first Filmfare award for Music (Naushad) Baiju Bawra helped Lata give us a soul filled song on Meena Kumari: Mohe Bhool Gaye Sanwariya.

Lata Mangeshkar and Shanker Jaikishan made a legendary combination. Be it with the famous Nargis for RK or Saira Banu or the many faces down the years in the Shammi-Shashi films, the combination was a joy to the ears and a laugh to the bank. Special in the midst of this is another throw back from a Meena Kumari starrer and a song that will show the class of the actor and the singer Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi: Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.

Rajshri Production which for a long time made small budget films including their second film started with a bang. This Pradeep Kumar-Ashok Kumar triangle involving Meena Kumari had Roshan set the trend for the Rajshiri films setting high musical standards: Kabhi To Milegi Kahin To Milegi.

To this day the haunting theme song of this Hindi adaptation of the Hound of Baskervilles and loosely on a Hemender Kumar Roy novel is captivating. Though the film stars Waheeda Rehman the song adds mystery to who is singing this eternal melody created by Hemant Kumar. Bees Saal Baad presented a song that defies decades and to be remembered for centuries: Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil.

In the same year, 1962, she gave yet another eternal melody, this time for a music director who was still raw and not in the big league. Also, the film was not really a big budget film. For melody, music and its filmi synonym Lata it did not make a difference for the film Tower House: Aie Mere Dile Nadan.

Two years later even by the Madan Mohan-Lata standards came the gem that in every remix or adaptation has been a huge hit. Even those of the now and here (hear too) generation, this whodunit of Raj Khosla had Sadhana mouth this great melody: Lag Ja Gale Se.

The young music director, extremely gifted and with music in his veins had beaten the famous Shaker Jaikishan at the Nasir Hussain camp – a film production house that made music its main stay and success its habit specially after the rare Shammi-RD combo (then) came up with a rare serious film which had one song in colour in this film that failed to make it at the box office but its songs were a great hit. Baharon Ke Sapne: Kya Janu SajanHoti Hai Kya.

Singing for her younger sibling, the great Hridaynath Mangeshkar who did not get his rightful space in mainstream Hindi films, this film had the ethereal Dimple in a Gulzar film. From the desert sand this song haunts and became a National Award-winning song. Hear Lata in her sixties. NO indication of her age: Lekin: Yara Sili Sili.

There has been some gossip about their relationship. Did he reserve his very best for her? A moot question. Two winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award were bound to create magic. Lata according to some had just walked past her prime. Not true, a huge informed group screamed. The debate stood settled with this winner from Rudali: DilHoom Hoom Kare.

The box office and the Friday happenings often define our cinema. Back when the radio was popular the music countdown broadcast from Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) compered by the unmatched Ammen Sayani determined the success of songs. Here are ten songs that were amazing ones but for inexplicable reasons ducked the box office or the hits list.

In 1962 when SJ ruled the roost with films like Sasural and Jis Desh mein, Naushad gave us Kohinoor and Mughal-e Azam, Ganga Jamuna. Here was a talented music director from Marathi films Sudhir Phadke who gave us a brilliant Lata classical song in the film Bhabi ki Chudiyan based on raag Bhupali: Jyoti Kalash Chalke.

Again, it is a Meena Kumari starrer alongside Ashok Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. The film directed by Kidar Sharma has some memorable songs including one of Rafi’s best. Outstanding was indeed this Lata number: Sansar Se Bhage Phirte Ho.

One can well do a list of 100 songs of the Lata -SJ combination. The Lekh Tandon hyped costume drama the Nagar Wadhu courtesan of Vaishali suffered summary rejection at the box office. Bhanu Athaya’s costumes for Vyjayanthimala in the film made news. The main stay was some amazing Lata Mangeshkar songs. Lata is almost a trapeze artist with raag Bhimpalasi in this SJ presentation in Amrapali: Tadap Ye Din Raat Ki.

As the morning mist clears the glamour doll of our cinema gives us an image change performance. The song (Hemant Kumar-Khaifi Azmi) literally seems to come from the hills. In this black and white season La Tagore slowly hums this Lata number which had the more popular Dheere Dheere Machal. Anupama: Kuch Dil Ne Kaha.

Adurthi Subbarao had delivered the Savitri, Jamuna, ANR hit in 1964. Every song in the KVMahadevan film was a big hit. Notable was Maanu Makunu Kaanu. The film maker retained Jamuna and chose Lakshmi Pyare for the Hindi remake Milan. Going unnoticed in the midst of Mukesh hits was Lata’s: Aaj Dil Pe Koi Gair.

The sensitive lyricist moved out from the Bimal da camp. This film on street violence had very little scope for great music. However, it was not so avant-garde as to exclude songs. The Gulzar-Salil da film would be remembered among many things. Gulzar’s debut as a film maker, Kishore’s title song and the magic of the sheer presence of Meena Kumari. Above all the well-informed cineaste would never forget the excluded from the film that arguably at the editor’s table: Roj Akeli Ayi Roj Akeli Jaayi.

The very next year the Lata-Salil da back to back melody is from a Bengali director: Asit Sen. Picturised on the girl who made simplicity a fashion and glamour a cuss word – Jaya Badhuri. Annadata: Raton Ke Saye.

The Gogi Anand directed serious film which had Jaya Badhuri suffering a prison sentence did receive an unjustified cold-shoulder from the audience. While Pancham da had two Asha numbers, it is the brilliant piece from Lata that is surely worth recalling both for its range and for its strange failure: Din Ja Rahe Hai.

Music Director Jaidev did not get his due. Surely the Hum Dono creator deserved much more. One example of his brilliance that failed at the box office was from the 1978 flop film Tumhare Liye directed by Basu Chatterjee starring Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha. The “rebirth” film had an all-time great Lata number: Tumhe Dekhti Hoon Toh Lagta Hai Aise.

Given the sensitivity of Gulzar and the brilliance of Shabana and also the magic of their combo in the multi starrer of talent Namkeen (1982), one would surely have expected some reception for the Naseer Shabana Libaaz (1988), the film also had the brilliant music director R D Burman. The film, however, did not even get a proper release in many cities. The unforgettable Lata number in the midst of Asha’s rendition for Pancham that rightfully should have been a list topper went unnoticed. It has Shabana, RD Burman, Gulzar and the Queen of Music Lata: Sili Hawa Choo Le.

There can be no gain-saying that Lata is near synonymous to melody in Hindi film music. Nobody reigned like her. It can safely be added: Nobody can, nobody will. Some singers are moment defying. Lata was era’s defying. To me, twin regrets would be that her career does not have a single O P Naiyyar number. While both would believe neither is poorer for that, the audience will be. The other, will be a quote from an early Lata Mangeshkar number from the film Amar: Janawale Se Mulaqaat Na Ho Payi.