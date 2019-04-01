Monday, Apr 01, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

Entertainment, Music

Shocking! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in LA

ANI
Published : Apr 1, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2019, 11:33 am IST

The 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times outside his store situated in Hyde Park neighborhood, LA.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: Twitter)
 Late rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington D.C.: American Rapper Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead outside his store in Los Angeles.

According to a report by Los Angeles Times, the 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times outside his store situated in Hyde Park neighborhood, LA. He was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened in 2017, Variety reported. After releasing multiple mixtapes, Ashedom dropped his first official album, “Victory Lap,” last year, for which was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards.

He has a child with American actor Lauren London.

Tags: nipsey hussle, rapper nipsey hussle, nipsey hussle death, nipsey hussle death news, nipsey hussle rap songs, los angeles, la
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Lakshmi's NTR Poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Lakshmi's NTR' gets relief from SC; find out how

Amy Jackson.

Amy Jackson announces pregnancy on Mother’s Day, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan

Twitterati trolls Sara, says call SRK ‘sir’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Alia And Ranbir won’t do more films together

MOST POPULAR

1

Hema Malini seen campaigning in farm with workers

2

Shocking! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in LA

3

Russia’s one of richest women killed in German plane crash

4

Jayant Chaudhary takes dig at BJP over UP MP-MLA shoe fight, calls it 'jutiya' party

5

IPL fines rahane for slow over rate

more

Editors' Picks

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

Mere Pyare Prime Minister poster and Sadhguru.

Makers of 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' to host special screening for Sadhguru

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

more

ALSO FROMLife

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham