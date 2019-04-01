Shocking! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in LA

The 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times outside his store situated in Hyde Park neighborhood, LA.

Washington D.C.: American Rapper Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead outside his store in Los Angeles.

The incident took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened in 2017, Variety reported. After releasing multiple mixtapes, Ashedom dropped his first official album, “Victory Lap,” last year, for which was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards.

He has a child with American actor Lauren London.