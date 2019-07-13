Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Super 30 box-office report: Hrithik Roshan's film mints this much money on day 1

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 3:39 pm IST

Super 30 has garnered widespread acclaim on its very first day as cinema-goers came out with a huge smile on their faces.

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.
 Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

Mumbai: The numbers are proof that the most anticipated release of the year, Super 30, is charting its way with massive Box Office numbers. The first day, Friday witnessed the Hrithik Roshan starrer collect a massive 11.83 crores which are high for a relevant and inspiring film like Super 30 which is garnering appreciation from all across. With the right strike, the film is set to see a rise in the numbers as it is bound to see an upward trend on the coming weekend.

Super 30 has garnered widespread acclaim on its very first day as cinema-goers came out with a huge smile on their faces. It’s safe to say that the movie did justice to the high expectations of the audience as it highlights content, brilliant performance by Hrithik and the inspiration that it sends across, as the winners! The major highlight of the film is that it’s winning both at the commercial and critical aspect of it and as the first day saw a high footfall in the theatres, a proof that people are loving it, and Super 30 wave is spreading far and wide making is a must-watch for one and all!

Super 30 has been in much news due to its super-realistic content as it’s based on true events. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His soulful depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a  new benchmark.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. It features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film,  Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hit the theatres on 12 July, globally and continues its winning streak- all across.

Tags: super 30, super 30 box office report, hrithik roshan, mrunal thakur, vikas bahl, anand kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut.

Press Club of India slams Kangana Ranaut for abuse on journalists

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

Super 30 box-office report: Hrithik Roshan's film mints this much money on day 1

Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari still.

Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari review: Mildly intoxicating

Salman Khan.

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

2

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

3

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

4

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

5

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham