Super 30 box-office report: Hrithik Roshan's film mints this much money on day 1

Mumbai: The numbers are proof that the most anticipated release of the year, Super 30, is charting its way with massive Box Office numbers. The first day, Friday witnessed the Hrithik Roshan starrer collect a massive 11.83 crores which are high for a relevant and inspiring film like Super 30 which is garnering appreciation from all across. With the right strike, the film is set to see a rise in the numbers as it is bound to see an upward trend on the coming weekend.

Super 30 has garnered widespread acclaim on its very first day as cinema-goers came out with a huge smile on their faces. It’s safe to say that the movie did justice to the high expectations of the audience as it highlights content, brilliant performance by Hrithik and the inspiration that it sends across, as the winners! The major highlight of the film is that it’s winning both at the commercial and critical aspect of it and as the first day saw a high footfall in the theatres, a proof that people are loving it, and Super 30 wave is spreading far and wide making is a must-watch for one and all!

#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Super 30 has been in much news due to its super-realistic content as it’s based on true events. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His soulful depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society. It features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hit the theatres on 12 July, globally and continues its winning streak- all across.