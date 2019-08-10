Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:29 PM IST

Chinmayi Sripada trolled for double standards after 'Manmadhudu 2' release; find out

THE ASIAN AGE.
Chinmayi was trolled for having double standards when she praised the trailer of her husband's film 'Manmadhudu 2'.

Chinmayi Sripada gets trolled. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who slammed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment, has recently been trolled for supporting Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Manmadhudu 2.

Chinmayi was trolled for having double standards when she praised the trailer of her husband's film 'Manmadhudu 2' where actress Rakul Preet Singh could be seen smoking. Moreover, after its release, Manmadhudu 2 caught everyone's attention for a scene in which Rakul Preet Singh kisses another female co-star without her consent.

Earlier, Chimayi had slammed Bigg Boss Tamil 3's former contestant Saravanan for confessing that he used to travel by public transport just to grope women.

