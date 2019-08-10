Chinmayi Sripada trolled for double standards after 'Manmadhudu 2' release; find out

Chinmayi was trolled for having double standards when she praised the trailer of her husband's film 'Manmadhudu 2'.

Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who slammed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment, has recently been trolled for supporting Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Manmadhudu 2.

Chinmayi was trolled for having double standards when she praised the trailer of her husband's film 'Manmadhudu 2' where actress Rakul Preet Singh could be seen smoking. Moreover, after its release, Manmadhudu 2 caught everyone's attention for a scene in which Rakul Preet Singh kisses another female co-star without her consent.

See troll against Chinmayi Sripada:

In MunnaBhai MBBS.... Munna aka Sanjay Dutt gives Jaadu ki Jhappi to Patients...... In #Manmadhudu2 @Rakulpreet gives Jaadu ki Pappi to Patient Jhansi..... pic.twitter.com/RyHKZiZf5a — Sachin Babu (@SachinB58290576) August 9, 2019

Can tell by nagarjuna’s fingering in the script completely ruined the movie. Bad luck rahul , you were good in your first film #Manmadhudu2 — AM (@johnkerty) August 9, 2019

Nagarjuna laanti hero kuda ee movie ni Ela ok chesaaru Samantha recommendation emo..Rahul adrustam chinmayi akka ki husband avvadam.. #Manmadhudu2 — ANACONDA (@VanteruR) August 9, 2019

#Manmadhudu2 is by far the worst movie of 2019. Please stay away! And you @23_rahulr @chinmayi @Samanthaprabhu2 stay the fuck away from Nag — Cheppanu Brother (@CheppanuBrother) August 9, 2019

Earlier, Chimayi had slammed Bigg Boss Tamil 3's former contestant Saravanan for confessing that he used to travel by public transport just to grope women.