Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Ajay Devgn and son Yug uncomfortable at Ajmer Dargah due to fans

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 3:49 pm IST

In the viral video, we can clearly see that Ajay is struggling to enter the dargah with son.

Ajay Devgn and Yug.
 Ajay Devgn and Yug.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug had an unpleasant experience when they visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Monday. A video that has been posted on social media shows the ‘Singham’ actor and his son getting mobbed by the fans.

In the viral video, we can clearly see that Ajay is struggling to enter the dargah with son. He is seen wearing a pink and white saafa and is making way amidst a sea of crowd. Ajay looked agitated and angry as the mobs push him but his security personnel came to his rescue. For the unversed, Ajmer Sharif is a Sufi shrine of Sufi saint, Moinuddin Chishti.

Watch video here:

Video courtesy: Instagram/ manav.manglani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AjayDevgan with son Yug gets mobbed at #ajmersharif dargah today #instadaily #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Ajay shares a very friendly relationship with his son Yug. He is always seen going for road trips with his family. On September 13, Ajay took to Instagram to wish darling son when he turned 9.  Ajay posted a beautiful photo from his and Yug’s visit to Gurudwara and wrote, “It’s a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough.”

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles which will be releasing on January 10, 2020. He will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.  

Tags: ajay devgn, yug, ajmer sharif dargah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loves getting older

Panipat poster.

Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt battle it out in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama

Pati Patni Aur Woh wrap shot. (Photo: Instagram)

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya wrap 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Farah Khan says final cut

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

This is how Malaika Arora's wedding with Arjun Kapoor will be; read

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham