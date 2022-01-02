Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu announce they're pregnant

ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2022, 12:14 pm IST

Gautam shared a picture of Kajal on his Instagram account to break the news

Mumbai: 'Singham' star Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Kitchlu confirmed the news on Saturday via his social media handle.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Gautam shared a picture of Kajal, looking lovely in a yellow outfit.

 

He revealed the news in the captions by inserting a pregnant woman emoticon and wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Oh God just can't believe it is official now," a social media user wrote.
"So happy news," another added.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film will hit the big screens on February 25, 2022.

