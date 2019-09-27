Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 AM IST

Business, In Other News

PMC Bank board sacked, withdrawal limit raised

THE ASIAN AGE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 7:05 am IST

Cash withdrawal limit raised to Rs 10,000.

The bank’s MD Joy Thomas has been suspended effective Wednesday.
 The bank’s MD Joy Thomas has been suspended effective Wednesday.

Mumbai: After a huge outcry from the general public, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday raised  the cash withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) customers to Rs 10,000 per account from Rs 1,000. The revised limit will include the Rs 1,000 that customers may have already withdrawn.

The central bank said that with the raised withdrawal limit, more than 60 per cent of the bank’s depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

The central bank also sacked the board of the bank and appointed an administrator. The bank’s Managing Director Joy Thomas has also been suspended effective Wednesday.  As a result, the PMC Bank called off its 36th annual general meeting that was scheduled to be held on September 28 in Mumbai.

Thomas notified the development to stakeholders late on Wednesday.

The RBI has also asked PMC Bank to keep the amount required to pay the depositors separately in an escrow account and/or in earmarked securities which will be utilised by the bank only to pay to the depositors.

“It has been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) (including Rs 1,000/- wherever already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called, subject to conditions stipulated in the RBI Directive dated September 23, 2019… With the above relaxation, more than 60 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance,” the RBI said. It said the Directions were necessitated on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong/under-reporting of its exposures under various Off-site surveillance reports to RBI that came to the Reserve Bank’s notice recently.

One reason for the RBI action was the high under-reporting of bad loans by the bank. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as per its FY19 balance sheet, was at 3.76 per cent of its advances but news reports pegged it in high double-digits.

Thomas in an interview has admitted that the problem rose because of under-reporting of NPAs from the loans granted to real estate group Housing Development Infrastruc-ture (HDIL), which has  gone bankrupt.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and several account holders of PMC Bank filed police complaints on Thursday against top officials of the bank and HDIL for allegedly looting Rs 3,000 crore of the depositors, police said. Somaiya went to Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and filed a written complaint, alleging that money of at least 9.12 lakh depositors of the PMC Bank was looted by its top management and HDIL and that there should be a forensic audit of these transactions.

The bank unions, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the All India Co-operative Bank Employees Federa-tion (AICBEF) wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking stern action against the RBI officials responsible for the bank’s oversight.

Tags: pmc bank, punjab and maharashtra cooperative bank

Latest From Business

Rather than spending days in one location, people are increasingly looking to explore new places on their own.

Short trip to small cities is new travel trend

Included in this festive month calculation is the Puja week, which starts from September 29 and ending by October 4.

Festive season may see Rs 45,000 crore online splurge

The XC40 SUV, with the starting price at Rs 39.9 lakh, is currently on sale in India.

Volvo to unveil first EV XC40 SUV in October

On a comparative basis, Basmati rice exports in 4M FY20 stood at Rs. 10,847 crore, 6 per cent lower than Rs. 11,575 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Basmati rice exports to be muted this year

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

2

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

3

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

4

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

5

Study reveals women are more active gamers than men

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham