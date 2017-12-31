The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

World, South Asia

Saeed’s top aide alleges ISI for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family’s humiliation

ANI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 1:04 pm IST

The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav’s family.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency RAW. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency RAW. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

A top aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed has claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI had stage-managed every move during Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad earlier this week. Addressing at a crowd in Rawalpindi, LeT founder Maulana Ameer revealed an ugly nexus between the ISI and the Pakistan government.

“ISI and Pakistan government humiliated Jadhav’s family during their visit to Islamabad. They also made Jadhav face his family across a glass wall,” said Ameer. “India had requested Pakistan to allow Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him. Pakistan showed mercy and invited them. India thought that they would meet Jadhav face to face on a sofa but the ISI didn’t allow it,” added Ameer.

He also claimed the ISI had suspected that something was being hidden by Jadhav’s wife Chetnakul in her shoes and the authorities had made her remove it. She was also forced to change her clothes, remove her sindoor and mangalsutra and her hair pin. There was a glass screen between Jadhav and his family during the entire meeting and they spoke through an intercom device. Jadhav’s mother Avanti was also not allowed to speak in their mother tongue.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav’s family. Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency – the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was former Indian Naval Officer and was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan.

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the hanging, after India approached it against the death sentence. India has appealed to the court to impose emergency measures for Jadhav’s execution to be suspended until the legal battle in Hague concludes, while also accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and for being in breach of international human rights law.

Pakistan has repeatedly rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, alleging he was not an ordinary person and had entered the country with an intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Tags: isi, lashkar-e-taiba, hafiz saeed, kulbhushan jadhav

MOST POPULAR

1

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

2

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

3

No beggar's land: Hyderabad to reward people with Rs 500 for spotting tramps

4

When Priyanka stepped into SRK's shoes only to 'smack' Karan Johar

5

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed chart: TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham