The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

World, South Asia

May be royal family can negotiate with Pak govt: Sharif arrives in Saudi

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 1:41 pm IST

The Sharif family is facing three corruption cases linked to the Panama Papers scandal.

Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who left the country on Saturday amid reports of a "deal" between the embattled Sharif family and the powerful military establishment, has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Sharif left for Riyadh on a Saudi Airlines flight Saturday evening. He is scheduled to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to discuss what the ruling PML-N said are "important matters".

Mr Sharif, 67, had to step down as chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after he was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal.

The Sharif family is facing three corruption cases linked to the scandal.

The political future of Mr Sharif, who leads the country's most powerful political family and his party, has been hanging in the balance since then. If convicted, he can be jailed.

Mr Sharif's family alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

His younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is already in Saudi Arabia on an "official visit". The Saudi government had sent a special plane for Shahbaz's travel to the kingdom last Wednesday. He is believed to have prepared the ground for the visit of his elder brother.

Opposition parties say that since the Sharif family is facing multiple cases in courts and political challenges it needs its friends in the Saudi royal family to reach a deal with the establishment in Pakistan.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah objected to the Sharifs' Saudi visit.

"It looks like the matter is towards seeking forgiveness and that a National Reconciliation Order (deal) may be on the horizon. If such a situation arises, I think we will have to shut our courts and go home," he said.

"I feel sorry to see that foreigners are being involved in local matters. If Saudi Arabia intervenes for reconciliation between the Sharifs and the establishment it will be shameful that Pakistan, a nuclear power, cannot make its own decisions," Mr Shah said.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief and cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan said his party would launch a movement if the Sharifs were given any relief.

"If the Sharifs are given any relief after a deal we will be on the roads," he said.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the opposition's charges, arguing that the Sharifs had spent eight long years in exile in Saudi Arabia and enjoyed good relations with the royal family.

Saudi Arabia had brokered a deal with former army chief General Pervez Musharraf in 2000 to provide safe passage to the Sharif family to live in exile in the kingdom after Musharraf had toppled Mr Sharif's government in 1999.

Tags: nawaz sharif, muhammad bin salman, pml-n, panama papers scandal
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

2

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

3

No beggar's land: Hyderabad to reward people with Rs 500 for spotting tramps

4

When Priyanka stepped into SRK's shoes only to 'smack' Karan Johar

5

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed chart: TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham