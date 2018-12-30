10 killed in poll-related violence as voting underway in Bangladesh

3 men were shot by police while 6 others died in clashes between activists from ruling Awami League Party and Oppn BNP.

Voting in Bangladesh's parliamentary election is being held under tight security until 4:00 pm (1000 GMT). (Photo: AFP)

Dhaka: At least 10 people were killed in election-day clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, after a bloody campaign overshadowed by a crackdown on the opposition by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is expected to win a historic but controversial fourth term.

Three men were shot by police while six others died in clashes between activists from the ruling Awami League Party and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), police said.

An auxiliary police member was killed after being attacked by opposition activists armed with guns and sticks, according to officials.

Voting is being held under tight security until 4:00 pm (1000 GMT) and polls have predicted a record fourth term for Hasina.

Bangladesh's leader has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor Asian nation during an unbroken decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition -- including arch-rival Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges -- to cling on to power.

The election campaign was marred by violence between supporters of Hasina's Awami League and Zia's BNP.