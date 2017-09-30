Mass graves of Hindus: India asks Myanmar to punish perpetrators

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the India condemns terrorism in all forms.

New Delhi/Yangon: Amid reports of bodies of Hindus being found in mass graves in Myanmar, India on Friday hoped that the country will bring to justice those involved in the crime.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said as per the statement of the office of Myanmar's state counsellor, all the bodies found in these graves are of Hindus.

Stating that India has seen the press reports about these graves and looked at the official statement by the Myanmarese government, Kumar said the country condemns terrorism in all forms.

"We emphasise that there is no justification to any act of terrorism which targets civilians in this conflict. We hope authorities will be able to bring to justice perpetrators of the crime.

"We hope the families of the victims will be provided all possible assistance so as to instill a sense of security and return of normalcy," he said.

As per reports, these mass graves were found in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

"We have conveyed our concerns about the affected people to Myanmar. The affected families should be given appropriate compensation," said Kumar.

He also said that India and Bangladesh are in "close touch" over the Rohingiya issue.