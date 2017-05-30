Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh coast

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST
The storm made landfall on the coast between Cox's Bazar and the main port city of Chittagong at 5:30 am IST.
Dhaka: Severe Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh on Tuesday packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from low-lying coastal villages.
The storm made landfall on the coast between Cox's Bazar and the main port city of Chittagong at 5:30 am IST, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special weather bulletin.