Pakistan: India interfering in our internal matters; financing terror activities

Nafees Zakaria said the arrest of alleged Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan was proof of New Delhi's support to militancy.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday, accused India of interfering in its internal affairs and funding terrorism on its soil.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, at his weekly briefing, said the arrest of alleged Indian "spy" Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan was proof of New Delhi's support to militancy.

"The whole world is aware of India's interference in Pakistan and the fact that they are involved in funding terrorism in the country," he said.

Zakaria also expressed concern over the safety of 'Jinnah House', the residence of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah in south Mumbai, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha demanded that the building be demolished and a cultural centre built in its place.

Zakaria said that the Indian government should realise the importance of the building and show respect towards it.

"We have clarified our position on the Jinnah House matter to the Indian government," he said.

Zakaria said that the United Nations and the international community should take notice of "grave human rights violations" by Indian forces in Kashmir.

"We are deeply saddened, shocked and strongly condemn the continued bloodshed of innocent and defenceless Kashmiris", he said.

Talking about the killing of three civilians and a militant in Kashmir on Tuesday, Zakaria said the incident happened when the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's

Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) was visiting PoK to "gather personal account of those Kashmiris who suffered from Indian brutalities".

"Members of IPHRC have taken note of the grave situation of human rights violations" in Kashmir, he said.