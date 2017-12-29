The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak claims India using Afghanistan to hatch conspiracies against CPEC

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 3:40 pm IST

According to Dawn, Ahsan Iqbal said the 'enemies of Pakistan' were using different tactics and propaganda to fail CPEC economically.

China has offered to extend its ambitious CPEC project to Afghanistan. (Photo: File)
 China has offered to extend its ambitious CPEC project to Afghanistan. (Photo: File)

Karachi: Pakistan has accused India of using Afghanistan for hatching conspiracies against China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the "enemies of Pakistan" were using different tactics and propaganda to fail the USD 50 billion CPEC economically, the Dawn reported.

"India is hatching conspiracies against CPEC but Pakistan will foiled them with the support of the people," he told journalists on Thursday after inaugurating an executive passport office in Quetta.

"India is using the soil of Afghanistan for such conspiracies," he said but expressed hope that the CPEC project would be made successful.

The minister also said that the United States should stop hurling threats at Pakistan and recognise the sacrifices it had rendered in the war against terrorism.

China has offered to extend its ambitious CPEC project to Afghanistan.

China's offer to extend CPEC is significant from India's point of view considering New Delhi's strong objection to the project which traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Tags: cpec, afghanistan, pakistan occupied kashmir, pakistan, china, ahsan iqbal
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

