Imran Khan to skip UN General Assembly session to focus on Pak economy

REUTERS
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 1:24 pm IST

'No, the prime minister is not going. I will lead Pakistani delegation,' foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

There was a debate in Pakistan whether the new Prime Minister would attend the UN session or stay home as part of his austerity drive and focus on economic issues. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan’s new prime minister Imran Khan will skip next month’s United Nations General Assembly session to focus his attention on the country’s economy, said his foreign minister.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the Pakistani delegation at 73rd UN General Assembly session set to open on September 18.

“No, the prime minister is not going. I will lead Pakistani delegation,” foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Tuesday evening.

There was a debate in Pakistan whether the new Prime Minister would attend the UN session or stay home as part of his austerity drive and focus on economic issues.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan thinks that the present situation in country needs attention,” Qureshi told the media.

He said Khan wants to focus on his new government, sworn in earlier this month, and a looming currency crisis which threatens to derail the fast-growing economy.

Pakistan’s economy expanded at 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year, its quickest pace in 13 years, but the rupee currency has been devalued four times since December. Interest rates have been raised three times.

Tags: imran khan, united nations general assembly, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

